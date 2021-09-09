7 Best Looks from AEW All Out 

AEW All Out included big returns, debuts, and matches, but what were the best looks of the night? and was there a running theme among the competitors?

Some honorable mentions include Kojima and his fabulous orange, black and white attire and ring jacket that could give Nakamura a run for his money when it comes to style. CM Punk changed things up by swapping his trunks to tights in his bout against Darby Allin but he kept the traditional four red stars of his beloved Chicago.

Kris Statlander with her pink and purple galactic look along with Kenny Omega bringing us more dorky goodness with a Kingdom Hearts inspired look, which also complimented Christian Cage's tights, were other highlights of AEW All Out.

But the pay-per-view was dominated by the number of women on the card, who brought some glamor as well as hard-hitting moves and insane athletic ability to the AEW ring.

In this list, let's take a look at some of the best looks from AEW All Out 2021:

#7 Ladies in Red [and Black] at AEW All Out

Penelope Ford stunned in a red and black look at this years AEW All Out

Black and red was a common theme at AEW All Out this year, from Britt Baker to the Young Bucks, so many turned out in those colours. Three women came out sporting this colour scheme in the Casino Battle Royale - Penelope Ford, Jade Cargill and Red Velvet. It’s hard to pick just one look between these three women so we have decided all three need to be showcased.

Penelope Ford interestingly didn’t match her ally The Bunny during this match, but she did yet again make a show-stopping entrance. Penelope has incorporated more red into her black attire as of late and this weekend was no exception. Was the red also a subtle hint to her championship dreams and current AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker?

Jade Cargill also didn’t disappoint, showing off her incredibly toned and sculpted body. Her shiny head-to-toe look was just dressed to enhance the strong woman that looks set to dominate the division.

Red Velvet embraced her name with a stunning red and black color scheme, enhanced with silver detailing. The red was a lot darker than we are used to from the ladies of AEW but that didn’t mean it wasn’t a moment. The red being darker allowed for a sparkly shiny material that almost felt royal.

#6 Black and White were the Colours of the Night

Nyla Rose looked to X-Men for the inspiration behind her gear

The Bunny aka Allie came out at AEW All Out in a black and white striped look, including a beautiful white leather jacket and possibly the creepiest bunny mask we have ever seen. Keeping with the theme of the Butcher and the Blade while also staying true to the dark edge of her previous Allie character, it was really great to see.

‘Legit’ Leyla Hirsch kept things basic with her black and white gear, making sure all the focus was on her small stature but immense strength within the ring.

Big Swole teamed her Black and White gear with accents of teal blue during this year’s AEW All Out. Yet again, she gave us a taste of her nerdy side while also looking like the toughest lady on the roster. Her gear feels very reminiscent of her past looks inspired by Storm and the Power Rangers.

Nyla Rose also brought blue to her black and white gear, incorporating a neon blue fishnet body underneath. Rose's wife always made her gear and she truly outdid herself for The Native Beast's appearance at AEW All Out. The look was inspired by the X-Men character Mustique who can change her form, which feels very fitting for Nyla.

