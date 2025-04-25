AEW has the modern-day John Cena and he's just 31

WWE star John Cena is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. Often considered as one of the greatest of all time, he became world champion for the 17th time at WrestleMania 41 by defeating The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. Furthermore, he is currently a heel.

For most of his career, the Leader of the Cenation has been a babyface. Although many fans wanted him to become the bad guy multiple times, his mantra never changed from ‘Hustle, Loyalty and Respect’. This was a wise decision because it made him a mega star and the face of the company.

Interestingly, AEW has its version of John Cena in former International Champion, Will Ospreay.

Like WWE’s John Cena, Will Ospreay is a pure babyface

Ever since Will Ospreay made his All Elite Wrestling debut, he has been a lovable babyface. Aged only 31, he is a true professional. Not only is he one of the most skilled wrestlers in the modern era, but he also does not mind putting others over.

Like John Cena, The Aerial Assassin has an incredible connection with fans. This is only possible through natural charisma. Furthermore, Ospreay's journey has a few similarities with Cena's. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was one of the highlights of the Ruthless Aggression era. Ospreay, too, is one of the faces of the modern era. Furthermore, according to fans, both their respective in-ring styles require zero changes.

Will Ospreay is already gearing up to be the face of All Elite Wrestling

It is probably going to take a while for Will Ospreay to reach John Cena's level. However, for the time being, his focus is on AEW All In 2025. All In is All Elite Wrestling's version of WrestleMania and draws the most attention of any event in the year. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 31-year-old said that his mission is to deliver the performance of his lifetime in the upcoming event.

"I mean, for me, it’s All In. I think that’s the one where I like, there’s 40,000 seats. That’s the biggest show that AEW does in North America. I really want to drive it home. I really want to put 40,000 seats in there. I don’t know what the metric is, and I honestly have no idea what we have to do that. But I’m making myself available and I live in England, I’m making myself constantly available," said The Aerial Assassin. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Interestingly, there is a possibility that, like John Cena at WrestleMania, Ospreay will become the new AEW World Champion at All In.

Will Ospreay might dethrone AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All In

Will Ospreay has never held the AEW World Title. He is currently competing in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, and in the final of this tournament at Double or Nothing, he will face either Kyle Fletcher or 'Hangman' Adam Page.

If The Aerial Assassin wins the Owen Hart Cup, he will become the number one contender for Moxley's AEW World Championship. Furthermore, if he dethrones the One True King, he will become the company's world champion and certainly receive a thunderous reaction. This will turn him into a super babyface, ushering in a career similar to John Cena's.

