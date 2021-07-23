AEW News Roundup (July 22nd, 2021): Daniel Bryan set to join Tony Khan's promotion, WWE Superstar cried upon hearing the news of her husband release from the company, and more

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Daniel Bryan locks a deal with AEW

The American Dragon!

Reports of Daniel Bryan joining AEW have sparked massive discussion among the wrestling sections of the world in the last 24 hours.

Daniel Bryan last competed on the April 30 episode of SmackDown, where he faced Roman Reigns in a title vs. career match. The Tribal Chief handed a dreadful loss to the leader of the Yes Movement, thus banishing him from the Blue brand forever. Soon after, Daniel Bryan's contract expired, and he didn't show up on television again.

Last night, a report surfaced on social media regarding Daniel Bryan possibly joining AEW. While most of the time, these types of claims have no leads moving forward. However, we have come across several reports from credible sources that have seemingly confirmed Bryan's deal with AEW.

As per the report, Daniel Bryan will be given a lighter schedule with the same pay that WWE had offered to him previously. American Drag will also be provided with a certain amount of creative control.

Update: News On Daniel Bryan Signing With AEW https://t.co/akq9ipke7I — “𝕎𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕒𝔻𝕒𝕪” 🎙🎙🎙 (@JoeWhattaDay) July 22, 2021

The company has tentative plans for him, suggesting that Daniel Bryan could debut on a special episode of AEW Dynamite in September, which takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

If Daniel Bryan signed with AEW, that is a huge win for AEW. He is Legend status and I’ll never miss a Dynamite if he’s on there. #AEWDynamite — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) July 22, 2021

On top of that, he will be allowed to work some dates in Japan. Considering the above information, his debut in AEW is inevitable.

The addition of Daniel Bryan to the company will add a lot of star power and grab eyeballs to the product. There's a lot of potential dream matches in place for him in Tony Khan's promotion. It's only a matter of when and where.

