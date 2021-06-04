AEW News Roundup - Braun Strowman gets called a 'can't-miss' signing, Jon Moxley on the next Shield, Lana's message to Miro after WWE release (4th June 2021)

A series of WWE releases have rocked the wrestling world, and as expected, AEW-related stories have already started doing the rounds.

There is quite a lot of speculation about where all the outgoing talent will land, and AEW has predictably emerged as the top destination. A WWE Hall of Famer reacted to Braun Strowman's WWE release and backed AEW to snap up the former Universal Champion's services.

Another recently released star teased the possibility of having a massive match against Jon Moxley.

Lana, who was also unceremoniously shown the door by the WWE earlier this week, took to Twitter to send a message to her husband, Miro.

A top AEW star also confirmed that he is set to become a father for the first time. Finally, Jon Moxley commented on the possibility of seeing the next Shield and why he thinks NXT doesn't have a system to accommodate another such faction.

#5. Mick Foley wants AEW to sign Braun Strowman

Fans and pundits are still questioning WWE's decision to release Braun Strowman as the company has just let go of a former world champion who had a solid fan following.

While most fans are shocked by Strowman's WWE exit, many also see The Monster Among Men as being a top AEW target.

Mick Foley reacted to Braun Strowman's release on Twitter and noted that he was surprised by the development. The WWE Hall of Famer added that a "fired-up" Strowman would be a must-have signing for Tony Khan and his team.

"The Strowman release is particularly surprising - but I’m guessing Braun can write his own ticket for anywhere he’d like to work. A fired up Strowman would seem like a can’t miss signing for @AEW," Foley wrote

Foley briefly addressed Strowman's reluctance to work with companies outside WWE, and the hardcore legend highlighted the importance of being financially secure.

Foley stated that unless Strowman has enough in the bank to be set for the near future, the former WWE star should consider doing business with AEW and other major companies.

"I know Braun has spoken of never working for another company - but unless he’s set for life at age 37, he might want to explore his options," Foley added

Braun Strowman's WWE release came down to contract negotiations not going according to plans. However, will Tony Khan bring out the checkbook for Strowman's signature?

