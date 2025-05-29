AEW News Roundup: Backstage fight between Adam Cole and top star, 32-year-old makes debut for the company, Mercedes Mone shares an old WWE clip

Welcome along to a new rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we will be covering news involving top stars such as Mercedes Moné and Adam Cole, among others.

With news ranging from backstage bust-ups and surprise debuts to a throwback fans didn’t see coming, we've got a lot to look at, so without further ado, let's dive in.

#5. "I will kill you" - Adam Cole gets into a huge backstage fight in AEW

TNT Champion Adam Cole got involved in a fiery backstage altercation after Dynamite, in what was a shocking moment that caught the All Elite Wrestling world off guard. This came after his grueling title defense against Kyle Fletcher, which ended in chaos after interference from Josh Alexander and Brody King.

Cole, who managed to retain his title thanks to the distraction, later attacked Fletcher backstage and yelled:

"I will kill you. You are a dead man I have to beat." (From 00:29 - 00:31)

What makes it even more intriguing is that Adam Cole is known for his composure and rarely loses his cool.

This moment of fury marks the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between Cole’s faction and the Don Callis Family. All eyes are now on a potential rematch between Cole and Fletcher.

#4. AEW star announced for first singles match after 315 days

It’s been a long road back for this 25-year-old AEW star, but Skye Blue is now officially booked for her first one-on-one match after 315 days. On this week’s Dynamite, it was announced that she will face Mina Shirakawa in singles competition this Saturday on Collision.

Skye Blue has been absent from singles action since suffering a serious ankle injury last year during a match with Hikaru Shida. She returned to TV two weeks ago in a four-way eliminator match and is now ready to get back into full-time in-ring competition on weekly programming.

This match between Blue and Shirakawa will be a crucial one, especially with the road to All In: Texas heating up.

#3. Absent AEW name sends a message to former WWE Superstar Cora Jade

While she hasn’t been seen on All Elite Wrestling television in months, Deonna Purrazzo recently made waves online when she sent a direct message to released WWE talent Cora Jade.

Jade (aka Elayna Black), who enjoyed a respectable stint on NXT, had earlier taken to social media and stated, “I wanna wrestle @DeonnaPurrazzo,” to which Deonna responded by saying, “Tell me when and where.”

Expand Tweet

Deonna, who is a former ROH Women’s Champion, hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since February but has stayed active on the indie circuit.

#2. Massive free agent finally arrives in AEW after weeks of speculation

After weeks of rumors, 32-year-old star Thekla officially arrived in AEW and wasted no time making an immediate impact.

On this week's Dynamite, Jamie Hayter came out to address her loss to Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing. But before she could speak, the lights went out, and out came the former Stardom star, who ambushed Hayter and laid her out.

The Toxic Spider reportedly left Stardom under controversial circumstances last month after attacking company president Taro Okada. Her debut in the Jacksonville-based company has been speculated ever since. This attack suggests that Jamie Hayter will be Thekla’s first feud in Tony Khan's promotion that could potentially culminate in a match at All In in Texas.

#1. Mercedes Mone shares an old WWE clip after coming face-to-face with Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone had an intense face-to-face segment with Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite. However, it was what she did after the show that grabbed eyeballs.

Following their in-ring promo, where both stars discussed their rise in the industry and vowed to beat the other at All In: Texas, Mone took to X (fka Twitter) and posted a nostalgic WWE clip. The video, which was from 2021, showed a backstage interaction between the two women during their time in WWE.

Mone had reposted the below video on her X handle:

The two women who seem to share a deep history have become centerpieces of AEW’s women’s division, and their impending clash for the Women's World Title at All In is one of the most anticipated matches in the promotion's history.

