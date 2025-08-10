AEW News Roundup: Bayley sends an emotional message to major name, Former champion drops heartbreaking news, Mercedes Mone makes a huge appearance

Welcome to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars like Mercedes Mone and Bayley, to name a few.
WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent a heartfelt message to a top star from Tony Khan's promotion. Meanwhile, a former AEW champion gave fans a disappointing update, and Mercedes Mone made headlines for making a major appearance outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. So without further ado, let's jump in.
#4. Eddie Kingston says he is unlikely to compete at Forbidden Door 2025
Eddie Kingston has recently provided a somber update regarding his in-ring future when speaking on his nutritionist Cezar Bononi's YouTube channel. In a deeply disappointing update, the former AEW Triple Crown champion revealed that he is unlikely to compete at Forbidden Door 2025. The Mad King has been absent from AEW television since January 2024 and has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL at NJPW Resurgence in May 2024.
In his statement, Kingston expressed how much the annual crossover event meant to him.
“I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again... For me, Forbidden Door will always be the big one. The Japanese dudes are my dudes. I wanted to fight Shingo [Takagi], Yuya [Uemura], Shota [Umino], Taichi. There are so many. Missing it, as of right now, missing it two years in a row sucks. Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door," said Kingston
Check out Kingston's comments in the video below:
#3. Paul Walter Hauser returned to AEW at Collision
Paul Walter Hauser made his return to AEW programming last night on Collision. The actor, comedian, and professional wrestler, who is signed with MLW, has previously appeared in AEW and Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor. Hauser joined Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness at the commentary desk from the opening of the show, marking his first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion in months.
His return comes amid his ongoing rivalry with QT Marshall. Meanwhile, Tony Khan confirmed during the broadcast that Hauser will soon step into the ring for Ring of Honor. This followed Hauser’s on-air challenge to Marshall, who responded by inviting Hauser to appear at Ring of Honor next week. A match between the two now appears to be on the horizon.
#2. Mercedes Mone made a huge appearance at MPX Wrestling's latest event
Mercedes Mone recently made headlines with a high-profile appearance outside of AEW. Mone, who had been absent from television following her first-ever singles loss in the company to Toni Storm at All In: Texas, made her in-ring return on Dynamite. She confronted Alex Windsor, a future TBS Championship challenger, and teamed up with Athena to attack Storm.
Following the events of Dynamite, Mone and Athena appeared together at the MPX Who Runs the World event. During the show, Mone was seen teaching Athena the “CEO dance” in a lighthearted moment. The two had previously faced each other in the semi-finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament earlier in the year, with Mone emerging victorious. Meanwhile, The CEO will defend her TBS Championship at Forbidden Door 2025 in a four-way match.
#1 Bayley sends an emotional message to Athena
WWE Superstar Bayley has sent a heartfelt message to AEW star Athena after the reigning ROH Women’s World Champion posted on Instagram about her arrival in Texas to host MPX Wrestling’s Who Runs the World event on August 9. Taking to the comments, The Role Model wrote:
“Wish I could be there!”
You can check Athena's Instagram post here.
Athena, who hosted the event, is currently preparing for one of the biggest matches of her All Elite Wrestling career, a challenge for Toni Storm’s Women’s World Championship at Forbidden Door 2025. She earned the title shot after winning the inaugural Women’s Casino Royal at All In.
