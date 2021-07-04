AEW News Roundup: Chris Jericho defends Jim Ross, stipulation announced for huge match, Young Bucks take shots at WWE (3rd July 2021)

Welcome to the July 3rd edition of AEW News Roundup. With AEW making huge strides by carving a name for themselves in the wrestling industry, big news stories are inevitable.

We'll start with Chris Jericho's defense of Jim Ross after the latter made a sensational botch, calling AEW's flagship show Dynamite "WWE Dynamite". He wasn't the only one, as other wrestling personalities took to social media to back up Jim Ross.

The stipulation was announced for the AEW Tag Championship match at Road Rager between the Young Bucks and the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. The Jackson brothers continued to make matters interesting as they took another shot at WWE on social media.

Ethan Page discussed his debut on AEW Dynamite on AEW Unrestricted and his delight with how it unfolded. Lastly, Orange Cassidy of The Best Friends got serious for once on Busted Open Radio.

#5 AEW's Chris Jericho, and others, jump to Jim Ross's defense

Jim Ross is arguably the greatest wrestling commentator of all time. He has been involved in some of the most iconic wrestling moments of all time, and now he's working for AEW. While slipups happen to the very best, the legendary announcer made a spectacular botch as AEW Dynamite closed out.

"There's nothing in your life that will top seeing a live WWE Dynamite." - Jim Ross pic.twitter.com/jfdCAsXUyM — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 1, 2021

Jim Ross referred to AEW Dynamite as 'WWE Dynamite' after a tear-inducing video package to bid adieu to Jacksonville was aired. It took less than a second for everyone on social media to talk about the incident. Some went too far in their trolling, which prompted AEW's Chris Jericho to jump to Jim Ross's defense, as did many others.

Chris Jericho tweeted the following:

"Pointing out that small mistakes or no small mistakes, @JRsBBQ is the GREATEST wrestling commentator of all time."

Pointing out that small mistakes or no small mistakes, @JRsBBQ is the GREATEST wrestling commentator of all time. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 1, 2021

Other notable names jumped in to defend the highly respected JR. Former WWE superstar and current NWA Tag Team champion Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) got involved, tweeting:

"Ok, @JRsBBQ is the greatest wrestling announcer ever. That needed to be said."

Ok, @JRsBBQ is the greatest wrestling announcer ever. That needed to be said. — Aron (@AronsThoughts) July 2, 2021

As bad as the botch was, unreasonable comments from social media users are never justified. People can't be blamed for laughing, but a certain line must not be crossed.

