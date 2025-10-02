AEW News Roundup: Ex-WWE champion makes a shocking return to the company, Huge Cody Rhodes reference on Dynamite, CM Punk also "seen"

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news that involves top pro-wrestling stars, including the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, to name a few.A former WWE champion has made a dramatic return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, former AEW stars Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were referenced by the company. This and more as we navigate through the top stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling today, so without further ado, let's dive in.#4. Cody Rhodes shown backstage during AEW Dynamite, but with a twistThe sixth anniversary special of AEW Dynamite last night featured a surprising acknowledgment of former star Cody Rhodes, who is currently one of WWE’s biggest stars. The American Nightmare played a key role in the founding of the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2019 alongside Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. He served as an EVP and in-ring competitor before his exit in 2022.On the show, a celebratory video package showcasing some of the company’s greatest moments was played, and Cody Rhodes briefly appeared in a backstage segment. The segment served as a reminder of his contributions to AEW’s creation and early years.Rhonda W @rhondie4everLINKDoes #AEW have to get permission from WWE to show those little snippets of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in their 6th anniversary review? #AEWDynamite#3. Andrade returns to AEW and allies with the Don Callis FamilyA major talking point from Dynamite’s six-year anniversary show this Wednesday was the shocking return of former WWE NXT champion Andrade. His comeback took place just a few weeks after his departure from WWE was officially confirmed. El Idolo had previously left AEW at the end of 2023 and returned to WWE during the 2024 Royal Rumble, but his second run there did not meet expectations, resulting in another exit.The return unfolded after a trio's match in which Kenny Omega and Bandido defeated The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. Following the match, a chaotic brawl broke out. After the brawl settled, Omega grabbed the microphone to reflect on All Elite Wrestling’s six years, and then suddenly the arena went dark. When they came back on, Andrade appeared in the ring wearing a mask and attacked Omega. The beatdown ended with Don Callis entering the ring to shake Andrade’s hand, confirming that he had officially joined The Don Callis Family.Levi Peckenpaugh @LHPKQSMLINKANDRADE RETURNS TO AEW!!#2. CM Punk shown in celebratory video package on AEW DynamiteMuch like Cody Rhodes, former AEW star CM Punk was also featured during the 6th Anniversary edition of Dynamite, though in a different capacity. Punk, who is currently on one of his best runs in WWE, ended his time in Tony Khan's promotion under controversial circumstances. However, the company still included a clip of him during the celebratory video package.The clip shown dates back to December 2021, when Punk teamed with Sting and Darby Allin in a trios match against The Pinnacle. Punk wore face paint inspired by the Chicago flag in solidarity with his teammates.#1. Mercedes Mone set to defend her CMLL Women's World TitleMercedes Mone is set for a major title defense outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. The CEO, who is the reigning TBS champion, has held the title for nearly 500 days, and also carries multiple other championships, branding herself as &quot;9 belts Mone.&quot; She will now be defending one of her titles, the CMLL Women’s World Championship.Her challenger is Persephone, who has previously challenged Mone unsuccessfully for the TBS Championship at Forbidden Door 2025 in a four-way bout. Now, the 24-year-old gets another shot, this time at Arena Mexico for the CMLL Women's World Championship. The match is officially scheduled for October 17.One Fall Wrestling @WrestlingFall1LINK🚨 BREAKING 🚨 October 17th in Arena México CMLL Women’s World Championship Mercedes Moné vs. PersephoneIt will be interesting to see if Persephone will be able to dethrone Mercedes Mone.