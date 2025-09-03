Why did Tony Khan fire CM Punk from AEW?

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 03, 2025 16:52 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and CM Punk (right) [Images from AEW's YouTube]

When CM Punk joined AEW in 2021, it was intended to be a triumphant return to wrestling for the "Best in the World" after a seven-year hiatus. Punk was coming to All Elite Wrestling, excited to work with young talent in a freer and more creative environment. However, his stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion was instead overshadowed by controversy and eventually ended with his firing due to a backstage altercation in 2023.

CM Punk made his highly anticipated return to pro wrestling in front of a packed crowd in his hometown of Chicago on the debut episode of AEW Rampage. Two years later, the Second City Saint was let go by All Elite Wrestling. With that said, in this article, we look at why Tony Khan fired CM Punk from his company.

#3. President Tony Khan's Official Statement

At AEW All In 2023, it was reported that CM Punk was involved in an unfortunate altercation backstage, and in the days that followed the event, the internet was filled with reports of Punk's altercation with different All Elite personnel.

Shortly after, the Jacksonville-based promotion issued an official statement with Tony Khan on X/Twitter, stating that CM Punk's contract with the company had been terminated as recommended by the promotion's discipline committee and an outside legal counsel.

Khan was also seen in a video message on the following Collision, further explaining the reasoning behind The Second City Saint's firing, which stemmed from his backstage altercation at All In that "endangered people backstage." Khan went as far as to say that he felt his life was in danger.

#2. CM Punk's controversies overshadowed his success in AEW

It's not far-fetched to say that CM Punk is a highly controversial figure in professional wrestling. In his short time at the promotion, the former AEW World Champion achieved many successes, but the controversies he became entangled in overshadowed the good work he did in the company.

One of them stemmed from his best friend, who had turned into a bitter enemy, Colt Cabana. In 2021, Colt joined AEW and was rising in the promotion as part of the Dark Order faction. But soon, Cabana was quietly moved to ROH, and reports suggested that it was Punk who was behind it, which he denied.

Then, in May 2022, Punk challenged Hangman Page for his AEW World Title, and in the buildup to that match at Double or Nothing, Page went off script in a promo, which angered the Chicago native. The 47-year-old even claimed that Hangman tried to sabotage their match by attempting to harm him legitimately.

The biggest controversy came at the post-media scrum of All Out 2022. Punk, who was coming off reclaiming his AEW World Title against Jon Moxley and injuring his left tricep, threw major jabs at Colt Cabana. He then unloaded his frustrations on Hangman Page for his promo and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson), which resulted in an alleged backstage fight between Punk, Omega, and the Young Bucks.

#1. The Incident at All In 2023 that got CM Punk fired

CM Punk returned from his tricep injury on the debut episode of Collision on June 17, 2023. Although his relationship with All Elite Wrestling seemed to be on the mend, the former AEW World Champion got into trouble once again, this time with Jack Perry. It was the final nail in the coffin.

It started when Jack Perry wanted to use real glass for a spot at Collision, and many, including Punk, disagreed with that idea. At All In 2023, Perry faced HOOK for the FTW Championship. During the bout, Perry looked at the camera and said, "That's real glass, go cry me a river," which was a shot at The Second City Saint.

This resulted in a backstage altercation between Punk and Perry, which escalated to the point where the former World Heavyweight Champion was fired for his actions.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

