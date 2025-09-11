AEW News Roundup: Former champion officially joins The Death Riders, Alicia Atout sends a message to MJF, Bryan Danielson starts a new career

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars, such as Bryan Danielson, Alicia Atout, and MJF, among others.In a shocking turn of events, a former AEW champion aligned himself with The Death Riders on this week's Dynamite. Meanwhile, MJF's wife, Alicia Atout, had some words for him after his disrespectful remark during a backstage segment, and Bryan Danielson started a new role in the Jacksonville-based promotion last night. There's a lot to cover as we look at all the headline-making news coming out of All Elite Wrestling. So without further ado, let's get straight into it:#4. Bryan Danielson officially joins the AEW Dynamite commentary teamBryan Danielson joined the commentary desk on a full-time basis on the September 10 edition of AEW Dynamite. On the show, Danielson was officially introduced as a full-time member of the announce team, joining Excalibur and Taz. Fans also embraced the development, and the arena responded with loud “YES!” chants.The American Dragon recently spent several weeks traveling overseas on an AEW promotional tour of Australia, and his work there, along with his commentary stint at Forbidden Door, is what convinced Tony Khan to make this move. Although the former AEW World Champion has stepped away from active in-ring competition, the possibility of him wrestling again can't be ruled out entirely. It depends on whether his health allows it or not.#3. Daniel Garcia aligns with The Death Riders on DynamiteLast night on Dynamite, fans were left shocked when former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia turned heel and joined The Death Riders. For weeks, Jon Moxley had been seen speaking with Garcia backstage, encouraging him to channel his potential and hinting at a possible alliance. Their recent matches seemed to increase Garcia’s frustration further about his position in the company, as he ended up losing each time.During Dynamite’s main event, Moxley teamed with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks to secure a victory over Brodido and The Opps. After the match, The Death Riders launched an attack on Samoa Joe, prompting Darby Allin to rush to the ring. Garcia then emerged, delivering a sudden assault on Allin to loud boos from the crowd. The shocking move confirmed his place in The Death Riders.#2. Excalibur says Bryan Danielson won't return to in-ring competitionExcalibur shared an opinion on Bryan Danielson’s wrestling status during this week’s Dynamite. While welcoming Danielson to the commentary desk, Excalibur noted that his wrestling days are behind him, suggesting that the former AEW World Champion is unlikely to make a return to in-ring competition.“Danielson is joining us as a member of the announce team. His competitive in-ring days are behind him,” he said. [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]Danielson announced his retirement as a full-time professional wrestler following his loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, he has made sporadic appearances, including commentary stints at Forbidden Door 2025, where his broadcast work received positive reviews.#1. Alicia Atout calls MJF &quot;rude&quot; after his disrespectful remark about herIn typical MJF fashion, The Salt of the Earth stirred the pot again after an offhand remark about his wife, Alicia Atout-Friedman, during a backstage promo on Dynamite. In the segment, MJF, while engaging in an intense monologue berating Mark Briscoe, referred to Atout as a “silly little b**ch.” He added that he had postponed their honeymoon because of his focus on Briscoe, saying it would not begin until his opponent was “d*ad.”Alicia Atout responded to this on X and called her husband &quot;rude!&quot;“MAXWELL. JACOB. FRIEDMAN. RUDE MUCH… 😭.”Alicia Atout-Friedman @AliciaAtoutLINKMAXWELL. JACOB. FRIEDMAN. RUDE MUCH… 😭The couple tied the knot on September 5 after dating for nearly two years. Meanwhile, MJF is scheduled to lock horns with Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out 2025.