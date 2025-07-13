AEW News Roundup: Former WWE champion becomes a new EVP, Multiple stars return at All In, Charlotte Flair posts picture with Mercedes Mone

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we have updates involving top stars of the industry, including the likes of Mercedes Mone and Charlotte Flair.

A former WWE champion has now become an EVP in AEW. Meanwhile, All In saw a multitude of absent stars return to the company, and Charlotte Flair caught fans' attention after posting a photo with Mercedes Mone following the latter's loss against Toni Storm. We've got a lot of headline-making news coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling, so without further ado, let's dive in.

#4 Bryan Danielson makes massive return at AEW All In

At All In: Texas, Bryan Danielson made a comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion during the AEW World Championship main event between Jon Moxley and Adam Page. Members of Moxley's group, the Death Riders, such as Wheeler Yuta, Gabe Kidd, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli, were already heavily interfering in the match, which was already turning into a chaotic scene. Page was outnumbered after Will Ospreay's attempt to save him was unsuccessful.

However, a pre-recorded message from Darby Allin, transmitted from Mount Everest, provided a distraction. This opened the door for Danielson to return, donning a Blue Panther mask and attacking the Death Riders. After that, Darby Allin descended from the rafters, helping Bryan neutralize Moxley’s group. The combined efforts of Darby, The American Dragon, and later Swerve Strickland allowed Hangman Page to finally submit Moxley with a chain-assisted choke, winning the World Championship.

#3 Swerve Strickland becomes new EVP in AEW

The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) were formally removed from their EVP positions within All Elite Wrestling after losing a stipulation tag team match at All In. There were serious repercussions from the Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland match. For a year, Ospreay and Swerve would not have been allowed to compete for the AEW World Championship if they had lost. But Strickland secured the win by pinning Matthew Jackson, which led to The Young Bucks being stripped of the Executive Vice President titles.

AEW later updated its website to reflect the shift, listing both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay as new EVPs. Strickland and Ospreay would later reappear in the night’s main event, aiding Adam Page in his bout against Jon Moxley.

#2 Jojo Offerman makes a surprise appearance at AEW All In; pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

At AEW All In: Texas, former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman made an unexpected appearance. During the live event, Offerman, who was engaged to the late Bray Wyatt and worked for the Stamford-based promotion from 2013 to 2021, took center stage by singing the song "Ain't Nobody." A sea of "fireflies" in the crowd, a sight that fans have long connected with Wyatt, accompanied her performance.

Swerve Strickland had previously used "Ain't Nobody" as his entrance theme on the independent circuit, and Jojo's tribute-style presentation took place at the same time as his entrance for his tag match against The Young Bucks. Fans on social media took the moment as a reference to Offerman's late partner, even though AEW has not officially acknowledged the segment as a tribute.

#1 Charlotte Flair posts a picture with Mercedes Mone after All In

Mercedes Mone's 411-day winning streak in the Jacksonville-based promotion came to an end when Toni Storm defeated her to retain her AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas. Since it was Mone's first televised loss in the company, the outcome caught many fans off guard. The Timeless One used her final move, Storm Zero, to win the match.

WWE star Charlotte Flair shared a picture of herself with Bayley, Mercedes Mone, Becky Lynch, and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on X/Twitter shortly after the event. It must be noted that the women in the photo were earlier collectively called the "Four Horsewomen" of WWE.

Although Flair's post's precise reason is still unknown, many fans have taken it to be a public show of support for Mone after her crucial defeat at All In.

