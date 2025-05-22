AEW News Roundup: Huge title match confirmed, Top name doubtful about beating Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone takes a shot at WWE

Welcome to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we've got news about top stars like Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, and more.

The go-home edition of Dynamite ahead of Double or Nothing 2025 has left fans eager for what's next. It featured match confirmations, emotional interviews, and rising tensions in storylines. So, without further ado, let's get straight into it:

#5. Mercedes Mone takes a massive dig at WWE ahead of her big match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Ahead of her highly anticipated match at Double or Nothing 2025, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone got candid in an interview with Justin Barrasso. The former WWE Superstar took a sharp dig at her previous employers, revealing the stark contrast in creative freedom between the Stamford-based company and AEW.

Mone criticized the constant last-minute changes to matches during her time in WWE, including instances where weeks of planning were undone minutes before going live. On the other hand, she praised All Elite Wrestling’s consistency and said:

“It feels mine to claim, it’s mine to carry, it’s mine to do.”

She added that the Jacksonville-based promotion is “exactly where I’m supposed to be,” calling it a place “where the best wrestle.”

Now a top-tier performer in Tony Khan's promotion and a finalist in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup, Mone said her passion for wrestling has intensified and expressed joy at performing for a new fanbase. All eyes are now on her next move at Double or Nothing.

#4. Another huge title match confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW has officially confirmed a marquee clash for the Continental Championship for Double or Nothing 2025. Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

The announcement came following a segment on Dynamite, in which Okada responded to Bailey’s challenge. Initially pushing back on being called out, Okada reminded Renee Paquette that as champion, he chooses his opponents.

Nevertheless, the match is now set, and it marks Okada’s first title defense since defeating Brody King at Revolution. Meanwhile, Mike Bailey has been on a dominant run in AEW. While Bailey has momentum on his side, Okada, with The Young Bucks' support, will always be a strong favorite going into Sunday’s showdown.

#3. Major star shockingly snubbed from AEW Double or Nothing 2025

In a surprising twist, Gabe Kidd, the most recent star to join The Death Riders, has been left out of the official lineup for the Anarchy in The Arena Match at Double or Nothing 2025.

Despite playing a crucial role in helping Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Title at Dynamite: Beach Break, Kidd has been omitted from the brutal multi-person clash that will feature names like Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Willow Nightingale, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The omission is shocking, especially after Kidd appeared on the go-home Dynamite episode. While he may not be officially in the match, speculation is high that Kidd may still interfere or play a part in the match’s chaotic outcome.

#2. Top AEW star doubtful if he can ever beat Jon Moxley; teases new alliance

Will Ospreay, one of AEW’s top international signings, expressed doubt about his chances against Jon Moxley in a recent segment with Hangman Adam Page.

Despite being a favorite to win the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Tournament, Ospreay admitted that he’s consistently fallen short against Moxley. When Page pressed The Aerial Assassin for a real plan to beat Moxley and The Death Riders, the English pro wrestler came up short.

He acknowledged Hangman’s past victories over Moxley and proposed a potential alliance, stating that whoever loses their upcoming match should help the other combat Moxley’s numbers game. With The Purveyor of Violence's reign and dominance intensifying, the idea of a Hangman-Ospreay team-up could be a game-changing twist. Their storyline continues to evolve, and their decision after Double or Nothing may shape the company’s main event scene moving forward.

#1. [Watch] Kenny Omega's longtime partner shares a special update on his birthday, teases AEW return

Kota Ibushi, a former partner of Kenny Omega, shared a personal update on social media that has sparked optimism about his potential return to AEW.

On his 43rd birthday, the Golden Star shared a video on social media, showing light gymnastics and progress in his recovery.

Ibushi has been largely absent from the Jacksonville-based company due to multiple injuries and even hinted at retirement earlier this year. However, the recent update suggests significant physical improvement, rekindling hope for fans of The Golden Lovers.

Despite signing with Tony Khan's promotion in 2023, Ibushi has spent most of his time rehabbing in Japan. His last appearances had fans worried about his long-term health, but this new clip indicates that a return, even if gradual, might be on the horizon.

