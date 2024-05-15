AEW News Roundup: Jim Ross spoils Attitude Era legend's arrival, Real-life Bloodline member teases WWE move and more

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup.

Jim Ross may have accidentally spoiled the All Elite Wrestling arrival of the Attitude Era legend, whose contract was not renewed by WWE. Meanwhile, a real-life Bloodline member has shut down the possibility of signing with All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

With rumors of Hook's contract expiring soon, a wrestling veteran has discussed the possibility of seeing the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil in the Stamford-based promotion.

Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3. Jim Ross hints at Jerry "The King" Lawler possibly showing up in AEW

Earlier this month, rumor has it that WWE decided not to renew Jerry Lawler's broadcasting contract, taking him off the air after 30+ years. However, the 74-year-old Hall of Famer is still under "Legends' deal," which means he isn't completely gone from the Stamford-based promotion.

Jim Ross, who worked with Jerry Lawler during the Attitude Era, has teased reuniting with his close friend.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross doesn't think he and Jerry Lawler have called their last match together:

"I don't think he and I have worked our last match together. I really don't believe that. I think somewhere down the road, if nothing else, that'll be an appearance,"

As of this writing, AEW has no interest in bringing in Jerry "The King" Lawler anytime soon.

#2. Zilla Fatu turns down the idea of joining AEW

Zilla Fatu, son of Umaga, has followed his father's footsteps to keep the family's legacy alive.

He's currently training under Booker T's "Reality of Wrestling" school and has been heavily linked to join the Bloodline in WWE. Despite being spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite, Fatu has no intention of joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview with Joey Franchize, Zilla Fatu clarified that he doesn't want to break The Anoaʻi family cycle of joining WWE:

"WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey’s different. My story’s way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole nother chapter. I’m sitting on a whole nother side of the table [laughs]," Fatu said.

With Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa joining the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline, it will be interesting to see whose side Zilla Fatu will be on if he joins WWE.

#1. Former WWE Superstar discusses Hook's potential next direction

Former FTW Champion Hook reportedly wants to explore options when his AEW contract expires later this year.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said he would like to see the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil jump ship to join WWE NXT:

"Why not? He's so young. Isn't he like 22 or 23? He's young. He's young. He's athletic as hell. But let me ask a question. Would NXT be willing to book him? That would be my argument, is would they book him to be this monster even though he's yay tall and yay big like AEW does? Like, if I'm him, I don't know how I feel about that. Depends on how much money he's making," he said.

Hook will return to AEW Dynamite this week for the first time since losing the FTW title to Chris Jericho at Dynasty.

