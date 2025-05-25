AEW News Roundup: Legendary name confirms that he's considering retirement, Former champion hates MJF, Kenny Omega on why he never made it in WWE

Welcome along to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we look at news involving top stars like MJF, Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, and more.

From personal rivalries intensifying, to a legend talking retirement, to a WWE personnel referencing AEW talent, we've got a lot to cover, so let's dive right in.

#5. AEW star Mercedes Mone makes a big claim ahead of Double or Nothing

Ahead of her bout at Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) made a bold comment on her legacy in professional wrestling. The TBS Champion is just one win away from securing a title shot at All In: Texas as she battles Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

In a powerful vignette posted by All Elite Wrestling on X, The CEO stated:

"The only thing I haven't done yet is hold all the gold. After I defeat Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing, and then I go on to All In in Texas, my legacy can never be undone. I deserve to be the AEW Women's World Champion, I'm The CEO. So Jamie, who are you?" [1:00-1:40]

#4. Former AEW champion admits he hates MJF

The long-standing rivalry between Sammy Guevara and MJF recently resurfaced ahead of Double or Nothing when Guevara, in a candid conversation on Close Up with Renee Paquette, admitted he "hates" MJF. With MJF having joined The Hurt Syndicate, the paths of the two former rivals are set to cross again.

Guevara, who is a former three-time TNT Champion, will team up with Dustin Rhodes to face The Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing. Sammy swore “on his life and daughter’s life” that MJF would never beat him again.

Check out his comments here:

#3. Former Intercontinental Champion says retirement is close; wants to go out like Sting

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently confirmed that his in-ring retirement is on the horizon.

While speaking with Renee Paquette on Close Up, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion said his career could wrap up in the next “two or two and a half years.” However, he’s hoping for a farewell similar to that of the icon Sting.

"I think he's going to give me the opportunity to go out like Sting did and that is the most respect that I could ever feel. Feel the most love, the most passion from this company, and I feel it every single day," said Rhodes. [H/T - Fightful]

#2. Kenny Omega drops bombshell; reveals why he never made it in WWE

Kenny Omega stunned fans during a recent Twitch stream by opening up about why he never made it to WWE’s main roster.

The current International Champion recalled his time in WWE’s old developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, where he trained under Bill DeMott.

According to Omega, DeMott flat-out told him he’d never get called up.

"He said, I’m gonna make sure you never get called up anyway, so you can do whatever the f**k you want," Omega shared.

Despite the early setback, Omega went on to become a global wrestling icon, and AEW’s emergence gave him the platform he deserved. Interestingly, Omega also revealed he kept the “Kenny Omega” ring name even in WWE’s developmental system.

#1. Michael Cole surprisingly namedrops top AEW star

Longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole made an indirect reference to current AEW star Cope (fka Edge) during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. While calling a brutal Steel Cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, Cole brought up the infamous “Con-Chair-To,” a move made famous by The Rated-R Superstar.

With Edge now competing in Tony Khan's promotion under his real name, Adam Copeland, it was indeed a surprise to hear any trace of acknowledgment on WWE programming.

