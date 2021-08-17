AEW News Roundup - Major star leaving to join WWE? Chris Jericho's retirement match, Miro confronted by Hall of Famer and more (16th August 2021)

We're back with another stacked AEW News Roundup where we cover all the top stories from All Elite Wrestling.

Max Caster's uncertain AEW status continues to dominate the headlines, and his recent social media activity has given rise to some interesting speculation, including a possible move to WWE.

During a recent interview, Chris Jericho opened up about his retirement match and revealed if he foresees hanging up his wrestling boots soon. Kurt Angle dropped a massive teaser of possibly wrestling in AEW by confronting a reigning champion on social media.

A former WWE Champion reacted to rumors of CM Punk going to AEW and expressed his excitement about seeing his former rival return to professional wrestling.

The roundup ends with an AEW wrestler revealing that he did not want The Dark Order to have a new leader.

#5. Max Caster hints at leaving AEW; possible WWE move teased?

Max Caster has been absent from AEW TV ever since he dropped a controversial rap on an episode of AEW Dark. The Acclaimed member's verse drew heat from fans and the company had to edit it from the final AEW Dark cut.

Caster has since been on 'thin ice' backstage, with his social media activities hinting towards a possible departure from AEW.

While Caster has maintained his silence, he has removed all references to AEW from his social media handles. He has also unfollowed many AEW wrestlers on Twitter and, to make matters interesting, has been liking WWE-related tweets over the past few days.

Max Caster unfollowed AEW and everyone in AEW except Alex Reynolds and Alex Marvez. And there is no mention of AEW in his bio.

WrestlingNews.co highlighted that Caster has liked multiple NXT tweets and recently started following the Black and Gold brand's official Twitter handle.

Caster continued to tease an AEW exit and potential retirement by putting his wrestling gear up for sale on e-Bay.

"This set of gear has been worn on AEW Dynamite. I've worn this in matches against Chris Jericho, MJF, the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, SCU, & more. Need some extra $ this month, and I don't think I'll be needing this stuff anymore… Get it off my hands! Will personalize an autograph on kneepads at request. Perfect collectors item for AEW fans! Thanks!" stated the eBay post.

Well, he’s either trolling really hard, or he’s actually done.🤨

Max Caster is selling his AEW gear on eBay, and saying that he won't be needing it anymore.

Friends of Caster noted that the star doesn't shy away from making comments to garner some attention and that his social media stunts could be a way for him to stay relevant while away from AEW TV.

Is Caster just messing around with the fans, or is he really on his way out of AEW to join Vince McMahon's company? Only time will tell.

