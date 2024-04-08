AEW News Roundup: Matt Hardy leaves, Former WWE star returns at WrestleMania 40 after nearly 8 years and more

Welcome to another edition of AEW News Roundup.

After weeks of speculation and rumors about his uncertain future, Matt Hardy has finally left All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, a former WWE star made a surprise cameo during Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Speaking of returns, fans thought Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) almost showed up in Philadelphia last night.

Continue reading as we dive into the top three AEW stories of the week.

#3. Matt Hardy leaves AEW after nearly four years

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy's contract with All Elite Wrestling was set to expire in March, which he confirmed via his podcast. He was recently offered a new deal to remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but Matt chose not to re-sign and enter free agency instead.

Fightful Select learned that AEW extended Matt Hardy's contract through WrestleMania 40. But as of today, he is no longer associated with the promotion.

One-half of Hardy Boyz told people close to him that he was allowing his contract to lapse.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He will likely stick around much longer because of the injury time added to his deal.

As for Matt Hardy, a potential WWE return could be on the cards for him. He recently attended Monday Night RAW, which led to speculation of his imminent return.

#2. Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes returns to WWE TV

Expand Tweet

Brandi Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling alongside Cody Rhodes but didn't show up on WWE TV until WrestleMania XL last night.

The American Nightmare was flanked by his wife during his special entrance for his match against The Tribal Chief on Night Two. This marked her first official WWE appearance in almost eight years.

Cody Rhodes would later dethrone Roman Reigns and fulfill his father's dream of becoming WWE Champion.

After the match, Brandi Rhodes and Michelle Rubio joined Cody Rhodes for his post-match celebration.

#1. WWE unknowingly teased Dean Ambrose's WrestleMania XL return

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes was filled with shenanigans, thanks to the 'Bloodline Rules' stipulation.

Triple H gave fans a slice of nostalgia by bringing back stars from yesteryear. From John Cena fending off Solo Sikoa to The Undertaker giving Chokeslam to The Rock, it was complete pandemonium at Lincoln Financial Field.

But the moment Shield's music echoed through the stadium, fans went berserk and thought Dean Ambrose would come out to crash the main event.

It eventually turned out to be Seth Rollins' in his Shield attire, who attempted to ambush The Rock with a steel chair but was caught with a Superman punch by Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline rules turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Cody Rhodes as he ended the historic 1,316-day title reign of Roman Reigns.

Jon Moxley will remain under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella until at least 2027. Therefore, fans shouldn't expect to see him in the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

Did you enjoy WrestleMania XL this year? Sound off by using the discuss button.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Matt Hardy return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion