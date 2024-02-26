AEW News Roundup: Megastar to leave WWE after WrestleMania 40? Attitude Era legend tipped to cost Roman Reigns his title, and more

Welcome to another edition of AEW News Roundup, where we bring you all the biggest stories churning from the world of pro wrestling.

Dark clouds are looming over the future of a WWE megastar since there's no official word on his contract extension with WWE. A wrestling veteran has weighed in on his status with the company amid fan-driven speculation about a possible AEW move.

The biggest question mark hanging over the WWE Universe has been whether Roman Reigns will lose his title. Mark Henry has called for an unexpected outcome to the impending main event in Philadelphia this year.

Continue reading as we dive into the top three news stories of the day:

#1. Will Drew McIntyre leave WWE for AEW?

Drew McIntyre is said to be in the final year of his WWE contract, but several reports have suggested that he has secretly signed another deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Scottish Warrior recently won the Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship heading into WrestleMania 40. He is also advertised for notable events post-WrestleMania, which shuts down speculation about his possible AEW arrival.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan shared his belief that Drew McIntyre isn't going to leave WWE for AEW after WrestleMania 40.

#2. Attitude Era legend to cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Roman Reigns' title run will be in jeopardy at WrestleMania 40 when he faces The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes for the second consecutive year.

Dwayne Johnson has been front and center of the storyline, recently joining The Bloodline to ensure The American Nightmare fails to finish his story at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry discussed the idea of The Rock turning on Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this year:

There’s always gonna be multiple people trying to be that number one heel, and The Rock wants to be the number one heel because that’s just who he is. But the number one heel is Roman Reigns, and Roman and Cody are the issue. I can see The Rock causing Roman Reigns to lose and then, thus, starting a riff between him and Roman, and then that’s what makes The Bloodline fracture and put them against each other, and now you get Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.”

#3. Is RVD planning to retire in AEW?

Rob Van Dam has been experiencing a late-career resurgence, thanks to his sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer, 53, isn't getting any younger and could be heading for retirement. The ECW legend recently revealed that he was pulled from WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia before AEW knocked on his door.

RVD recently liked a tweet from a fan suggesting he should finish his career in All Elite Wrestling.

