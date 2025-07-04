AEW News Roundup: Popular star announces that he has become a father again, WWE veteran bashes Hangman Page, Legend on Ric Flair's medical update

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we've got news involving top stars like Hangman Page and the legendary Ric Flair, to name a few.

A popular star has experienced the joy of fatherhood again. Meanwhile, Hangman Page was on the receiving end of some harsh comments from a WWE veteran recently. Additionally, a wrestling legend has reacted to Ric Flair's health condition. This and more, as we delve into the headline-making news coming out of the AEW universe. Let's begin:

#4. Vince Russo gives his honest opinion on AEW's booking of Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been undefeated in AEW since she joined and currently holds multiple belts, including the TBS Championship and the CMLL World Women's Championship. The CEO is set to challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2025.

However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has publicly criticized Tony Khan's booking decisions regarding Mone.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Russo suggested that the accumulation of titles diminishes the prestige of each championship.

"We have to talk about logic. If she [Mercedes Mone] has six belts, how can any one of them be special? First of all, how am I going to remember what all six belts she has? Second of all, if she has six belts, none of those belts are special," he said.

#3. Congratulations to Danhausen on becoming a father

Danhausen, one of All Elite Wrestling’s most enigmatic personalities, recently shared a significant life update amid his absence from weekly programming.

The 34-year-old wrestler revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Lauren Jiles, welcomed their child, Victor Morgan Danhausen, on July 2, 2025.

Although missing from AEW TV since Worlds End 2023, Danhausen has remained active on the independent wrestling circuit. He has performed in promotions including Circle 6, Big Time Wrestling, and Freelance Wrestling.

His most recent outing was in May at GMW Caged Mayhem II, where he teamed with Preston Douglas for a tag team victory. However, there is still no official word yet on when he will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#2. Veteran Dutch Mantell reacts to Ric Flair's health update

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed a concerning health update, confirming he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years. The Nature Boy is scheduled to undergo surgery and described his current situation as fragile in a recent post on Instagram.

Wrestling manager and former WWE talent Dutch Mantell recently responded to Flair’s announcement.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the 75-year-old stated:

"That does look bad, anyway, even though I had a run-in with Ric Flair. I hope he is ok."

Mantell also speculated that Flair may have undergone a bowel resection, although that detail has not been confirmed by the 16-time world champion. Incidentally, Dutch earlier claimed that Flair has a death wish and wants to die in the ring.

#1. Vince Russo bashes Hangman Page for AEW All In match stipulation

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page at All In 2025 in a Texas Death Match.

The stipulation, proposed by Page during Dynamite 300, received a strong reaction from the AEW audience and is expected to deliver a violent encounter. However, Vince Russo has voiced his displeasure, questioning the logic behind the stipulation.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, the former WWE writer stated:

"A lot of these people are going into business for themselves. Without watching the show or knowing anything about it, if Moxley has a crew, and the crew is always getting involved... Logic is just out of the window in professional wrestling now."

Will Jon Moxley retain his title, or will Hangman finally free it from the shackles of The Ace of AEW's briefcase? Only time will tell!

