AEW News Roundup: Released WWE Superstar puts Jon Moxley on notice in another promotion; Paige tipped to sign with Tony Khan (June 22, 2022)

Jon Moxley has lined up a busy schedule for himself over the next few months as the AEW Interim World Championship isn't the only title he will be slugging out. A former WWE Superstar recently staked his claim at Mox's GCW Championship.

Meanwhile, speculation has been rampant over Paige potentially becoming All Elite soon.

With these two lead stories, we'll wrap up today's column with Konnan sharing his thoughts on Johnny Elite's booking so far.

#3. Blake Christian confronted AEW star Jon Moxley at the GCW event

GCW: You Wouldn't Understand show this past Saturday night ended on a high note.

Following Jon Moxley's successful world title defense against Tony Deppen, he was confronted by Blake Christian right off the bat. The two men stared a hole into each other and planted seeds for a dream match next month.

The Purveyor of Violence will put his GCW World Championship on the line against Christian at The People vs. GCW event on July 29.

The two men have never crossed each other's paths, which has created massive hype heading into their match over the SummerSlam weekend.

But before this title clash, Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for a chance to become the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door.

Will Mox capture the title and head into the next GCW event as double champion? Only time will tell.

#2. Athena wants WWE Superstar Paige to sign with AEW

Is she going to be Mr. Khan's massive signing in 2022?

Former Divas Champion Paige (real-life Saraya) recently announced that she is set to leave WWE on July 7.

Since the shocking development, wrestling fans and veterans have been speculating about the British star potentially joining the AEW roster.

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports, Athena (fka Ember Moon) asserted that The Anti-Diva would be a valuable asset for any promotion she chooses to work with down the road.

The former WWE Superstar also shared her belief that Paige signing with All Elite Wrestling would be a smart move for her.

"She [Paige] is an invaluable superstar in her own right," Athena said. "She is absolutely phenomenal whether she’s going to be a mouthpiece, whether she’s able to get back in the ring. Like any company would be like stupid not to try to snatch her up. I think her eventually returning to wrestling anywhere would be beneficial to whatever companies snatches her up, but I think AEW will be a smart move again because there’s something to be added to the women’s division." [H/T PWMania]

As of this writing, the former Divas Champion hasn't revealed her plans post-WWE.

Given Tony Khan's penchant for bringing in former WWE names, fans shouldn't be surprised if he opens the checkbook for Saraya once she becomes a free agent.

#1. Konnan blasts AEW for misusing Johnny Elite

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Elite has wrestled in a few matches for AEW, abided by a hand-shake deal with Tony Khan.

Johnny has surprisingly lost both his matches on the flagship show, first against Samoa Joe and the other against a returning Miro. His booking so far hasn't sat well with WCW veteran Konnan.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized management for misusing Elite by booking him to lose successive high-profile bouts. The veteran also added that the company has seemingly "buried" the 42-year-old by mishandling his booking.

"I don't know why they brought him in to do two f***ing jobs. The guy [Johnny Elite] looks great. He's great on the promo. He's a good guy. He can still bring it. That was f***ing stupid. He's fresh off a WWE TV. I don't understand why they did that. I don't think he signed, by the way, but I don't understand why they brought him in with so many other guys you could have done that with just to bury Morrison," said Konnan.

Johnny Elite hasn't been involved in any prominent feuds despite making occasional appearances for AEW.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE star.

