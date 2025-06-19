AEW News Roundup: Star's former 'wife' calls him a cheater, Ricochet sends a message to former WWE name, Bryan Danielson returns

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we've got news involving top stars of All Elite Wrestling, including the likes of Ricochet and Bryan Danielson.

A shocking in-ring return, a bold backstage warning, and a throwback to a notorious WWE storyline involving a current All Elite Wrestling faction member headline today’s edition. Let’s dive right into the stories, as we've got a bunch of them to cover:

#4. AEW star Bobby Lashley's kayfabe wife said, "He's a cheating a**"

Bobby Lashley recently found himself back in the headlines for a blast from the past. The AEW World Tag Team champion was involved in a controversial love triangle storyline in WWE involving Lana and Rusev in 2019. The wedding segment on WWE RAW was interrupted by several individuals, including Elektra Lopez, who claimed to be Lashley’s “first wife.”

Lopez (a.k.a. La Madrina), who now performs under her real name, Karissa Rivera, recently referenced that storyline during a chat on MuscleManMalcolm’s YouTube channel.

Joking about her kayfabe marriage to Lashley, she said:

"It was very short-lived, okay. He’s a cheating a**.” [From 0:20 onwards]

Check out her comments in the video below:

#3. Mercedes Mone calls herself "Queen of Mexico" post AEW Grand Slam

Mercedes Mone continued her reign of dominance by capturing the CMLL World Women’s Championship at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Her match against Zeuxis ended with The CEO countering a Powerslam for the win.

After the match, Mone declared a new moniker for herself on X when she wrote:

“Saluda a la nueva Reyna de Mexico! [Say hello to the new Queen of Mexico!]”

#2. Bryan Danielson makes shocking return to All Elite Wrestling

Fans at Arena Mexico were treated to a major surprise after AEW Grand Slam went off the air. Bryan Danielson, absent from All Elite Wrestling programming for over eight months, returned to save lucha legend Blue Panther from an assault.

The American Dragon stepped away from in-ring competition as a full-time performer following his loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream in October 2024. His appearance brought the crowd to its feet, and after delivering his signature move, Busaiku Knee, he embraced Blue Panther in the ring.

#1. Ricochet sends a major warning message to Lio Rush following Grand Slam Mexico

AEW Grand Slam Mexico also featured a high-stakes four-way match involving Ricochet, Lio Rush, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada. The match ended with Hologram pinning Rush after Ricochet was left hanging on the top rope due to an in-ring exchange between the two former WWE stars.

Following the bout, The Future of Flight issued a stern message to the former WWE star during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

"I had the match won; I was going to be the winner until Lio Rush and Hologram ruined everything. So you two, I want you to listen up very closely because Ricochet will not stop until justice is served. So you two, you better be on the lookout because I am coming for you; this isn't over," he said. [0:14-0:37]

Ricochet will next be seen in action against CMLL star Volador Jr. at the FantasticaMania event in Mexico on June 20.

