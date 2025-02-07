AEW News Roundup: Surprising return 13 years in the making confirmed, The Young Bucks' absence, WWE locker room leaker? MJF's viral post

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at stories involving MJF, The Young Bucks, and more.

A former WWE star is preparing to make a huge in-ring return to the independent wrestling scene after 13 years. Elsewhere, MJF recently referenced Cody Rhodes and Vince McMahon in a post on social media. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5) Former WWE star preparing for huge in-ring return after 13 years

Mercedes Mone is currently positioned as one of the top stars in the AEW Women's division. The CEO first broke into the mainstream in WWE, going on to push the banner and elevate the entire women's division with her work.

However, the erstwhile Sasha Banks wasn't able to wrestle in the indies once she joined the Stamford-based promotion since it wasn't standard practice at that time. However, Mone is now signed to AEW, and can now compete for independent promotions that are linked to All Elite Wrestling and is set to do just that.

The former WWE Women's Champion is finally set to return to the independent scene after 13 years. It was announced on X that Mone will compete in the upcoming House of Glory Wrestling show on March 15.

#4) The Young Bucks have given an update on their absence from AEW

The Young Bucks have been on hiatus from AEW since Fright Night Dynamite in October, where the duo announced that they would work from home. Both Matt and Nick Jackson recently made a return at the Wrestle Dynasty crossover show and captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

Now, fans are wondering when they'll make their official return to All Elite Wrestling and they have provided an update. Speaking with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, they stated:

“We’re up for anything and everything,” said Matt. “It would be an honor to wrestle Tanahashi one last time. He can pick whomever he wants to team with, even if it’s Kenny. We have a pretty good idea when we’ll report back to work at AEW and if we’re still having to pack those belts every time we travel, we’d be happy to bring them to AEW Dynamite.”

#3) Former AEW star denied rumors of being a WWE locker room leak

Jimmy Jacobs had previously worked with All Elite Wrestling for a brief period from June 2023 to October 2024 as a member of creative and producer. His previous stint saw him work in WWE between 2015 and 2017.

Rumors had been circulating that the former AEW star leaked sensitive information to WWE when he worked in All Elite Wrestling. He has now addressed these allegations and vehemently denied them in an interview with Bodyslam.

“There were people that had this narrative that I was a leak in WWE, which I absolutely 100% was not. It was just a complete fabrication.”

#2) MJF referenced Cody Rhodes and Vince McMahon in a scathing viral post

MJF is known to not hold anything back and has certainly been firing on all cylinders against his current rival, Jeff Jarrett. He had fired many disrespectful shots at Double J, which forced Dustin Rhodes to confront him on Dynamite.

However, Maxwell would go on to insult him too as he stated that The Natural was first stuck in Dusty Rhodes' shadow and is now stuck living in his baby brother's shadow. Former WWE referee Jimmy Konderas took a sarcastic jab at MJF for referencing Cody Rhodes.

The Salt of the Earth hit him back as he justified his mention of The American Nightmare by stating that Cody was his mentor and shaped him early on in his career. He would also take a vicious shot at Vince McMahon and Konderas as well while doing it.

#1) Chris Jericho made a brutally honest admission about John Cena's WWE retirement tour

Chris Jericho has spent a lot of time in WWE and has feuded with John Cena for some time as well. Now, The Leader of the Cenation is on a farewell tour in WWE before he hangs up his boots once and for all.

Jericho spoke about Cena's retirement tour in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet after being asked about the latter's decision to have a full tour rather than a simple retirement match. The former Undisputed WWE Champion stated that it was 'weird' and that he doesn't have the ego to go on a farewell tour himself.

"It’s weird for me. I don’t know if I want that much pomp and circumstance. Obviously, I’m not sure if that’s John’s idea or if it’s the company’s idea. The big retirement match, that’s a lot of pressure, you put a lot of pressure on yourself like Sting with his last one. It was so good, but imagine if it wasn’t. ... To me, I just kind of go with the flow and see where I am. But once again, I do not have the ego that would demand an official retirement tour or retirement match. But if it’s something that I found to be interesting, that I thought would be good and fun and cool, which is the same way judge everything, then maybe I would do it," Jericho said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It remains to be seen how Cena's farewell tour pans out in WWE.

