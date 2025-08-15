AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan announces massive new signing, Major name gives a gift to CM Punk, Stone Cold Steve Austin praised

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Aug 15, 2025 13:50 GMT
CM Punk (left) and Stone Cold (right)
Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving several top stars of the pro-wrestling industry, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, and AEW President Tony Khan, among others.

All Elite Wrestling has recently made a significant new signing. Meanwhile, a top name from the Jacksonville-based promotion has given a gift to CM Punk, and Stone Cold Steve Austin was praised by an AEW personality. This and more as we navigate through all the top news coming out of Jacksonville. So without further ado, let's jump in.

#4. Tony Khan wants to sign prime Stone Cold Steve Austin

Tony Khan recently revealed the one wrestler he would choose to sign if allowed to recruit them in their prime. Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Khan named WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as his top pick.

Khan described The Rattlesnake as the greatest ever and emphasized that working with him in his prime during the 1990s would be a dream scenario.

"If you could get Steve Austin in the '90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the '90s, he’s the greatest ever... If I had ever been fortunate enough to work with any iteration of Steve Austin, particularly in the '90s or early 2000s, I would count myself very fortunate,” said Khan. [H/T WrestlePurists]
#3. Ricochet Seemingly Takes New Shots at WWE

Ricochet, who joined AEW in 2024 after leaving WWE, appeared to respond on social media to reports of WWE’s alleged strategy to overtake and potentially end All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer reported that WWE aims to position its partner promotion, TNA Wrestling, as the number two wrestling company, displacing Tony Khan's promotion from that spot. Additionally, he claimed the sports entertainment juggernaut does not want AEW to secure another television deal and is working toward pushing the company out of business.

In response, Ricochet posted on X/Twitter:

"Imagine WANTING people to lose their jobs. Fu**ing weirdo behavior."

Check out his post on X here.

#2. Tony Khan officially announces the signing of Ace Austin

Tony Khan confirmed a high-profile addition to his roster during the most recent Collision taping. The company's newest signing is Ace Austin, a standout performer in TNA Wrestling who gained prominence as one-half of the tag team ABC alongside Chris Bey. The 28-year-old was with TNA for six years before transitioning to singles competition in 2024 following Bey’s life-threatening injury.

Austin became a free agent in May 2025 and was spotted in the crowd during the taping where Khan made the announcement, though his in-ring debut date for AEW is yet to be confirmed.

#1. CM Punk receives an intriguing gift from Danhausen

A lighthearted moment unfolded recently between CM Punk and AEW’s Danhausen during the SummerSlam 2025 weekend. Although Danhausen has not appeared on AEW television for over a year, his last match being a battle royal at Worlds End 2023, he continues to wrestle on the independent circuit. He met Punk in the wrestler’s hotel room and presented him with a unique gift.

The gift was a T-shirt featuring images of Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, Bret Hart, and two graphics of Danhausen himself, but notably excluded CM Punk. The exchange was shared online in Danhausen's vlog, showing the two engaging in comedic banter.

Meanwhile, Danhausen is booked to wrestle Vaughn Vertigo at a C*4 Wrestling event in Ottawa on August 15, although any timeline for his return to All Elite Wrestling remains undisclosed.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Arsh Das
