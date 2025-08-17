AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan confirms major name is All Elite, Toni Storm kisses top star, Jon Moxley hints new union

Welcome everybody to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top stars from the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, and President Tony Khan, among others.Tony Khan has confirmed that a major star has joined AEW. Meanwhile, Toni Storm kissed a top star in the company, and The Purveyor of Violence appears to have gained a new ally. This and more as we navigate through the top stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling, and there's a lot to cover, so without further ado, let's dive in.#4. Tony Khan confirms that Ace Austin has joined AEWTony Khan officially confirmed that Ace Austin has signed with AEW, making him the latest star to join the promotion in 2025. The announcement came after Austin’s in-ring debut at Collision last night, where he competed against Ricochet. Despite Austin’s efforts, Ricochet picked up the victory, thanks to interference from the Gates of Agony. Ricochet capitalized by hitting the Spirit Gun to secure the pinfall win.Although the signing was not highlighted during the live broadcast of the taped match, Khan made the news official in front of the Ohio crowd and later shared the graphic on X/Twitter.Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINKCongratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight vs @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite!Meanwhile, Austin had been a free agent since leaving TNA in May and had been competing across the independent circuit. The 28-year-old joins a growing list of names brought into the company this year.#3. Konosuke Takeshita defeats EVIL, earns opportunity at IWGP World TitleKonosuke Takeshita has been competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax 35 tournament, where he went on an impressive run. Despite setbacks against Shota Umino and Zack Sabre Jr., Takeshita fought his way to the final of the competition. At Ariake Arena in Tokyo, he defeated EVIL in the final that lasted nearly 27 minutes, marking one of the most significant moments of his career.The victory means Takeshita has earned the right to challenge for the IWGP World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 20. Following his win, he delivered an emotional speech, calling himself the best wrestler in the world.#2. Jon Moxley approaches Kris StatlanderA surprising backstage interaction on Collision last night has sparked speculation about a potential new alliance. After winning a four-way match against Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay, Kris Statlander walked away with $100,000 in prize money.Her victory was followed by a post-match confrontation when Thekla, Skye Blue, and Megan Bayne attacked her. Tay Melo and Harley Cameron made the save, with Cameron marking her official return to AEW.Later in the night, Statlander and Cameron were interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette regarding the prize money. During the segment, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta walked in. The One True King appeared to endorse Statlander’s recent momentum, while Yuta praised her victory and attempted a fist bump, though she did not reciprocate. The interaction suggested that Statlander may be on the radar of The Death Riders.#1. Toni Storm kisses Mina ShirakawaThis week's Collision opened with Toni Storm addressing her feud with Athena and previewing their upcoming match at Forbidden Door 2025. However, the promo was quickly interrupted when Athena and Billie Starkz launched a surprise attack on the AEW Women’s World Champion. The balance shifted quickly when Mina Shirakawa made her return to AEW, rushing to Storm’s aid and fending off the assault.Her return prompted Storm to turn the tide by taking out Starkz, which forced Athena to retreat. After the dust settled, Storm and Shirakawa celebrated the reunion. Storm hugged her partner and showed her affection by kissing her on the cheeks multiple times.TDE Wrestling @tde_gifLINKNobody loves @MinaShirakawa more than Toni! #AEWCollisionIt is worth noting that Shirakawa had been out of action since sustaining a hand injury during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, an injury that was linked to Athena.