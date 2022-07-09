AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan recalls the events that led to Bryan Danielson's removal from Forbidden Door, top champion details interesting advice from former WWE Superstar (July 9, 2022) 

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan recently spoke about the events that led to him removing Bryan Danielson from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Meanwhile, a top champion revealed some interesting advice from a former WWE Superstar and stablemate.

We round off today's edition with a story about Disco Inferno saying that a recently-turned heel should change his name in All Elite Wrestling. So without further ado, let's begin:

#3 Tony Khan speaks on Bryan Danielson's absence from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Bryan Danielson vs a young Zack Sabre Jr in 2008 Bryan Danielson vs a young Zack Sabre Jr in 2008 https://t.co/WhoBBhIyLO

Bryan Danielson was initially scheduled to face Zack Sabre Jr. at the recently-concluded Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, he wasn't cleared to compete at the event due to injury, and Claudio Castagnoli was chosen as the surprise opponent for Sabre Jr.

During a recent interview with The New York Post's Joseph Staszewski, Tony Khan stated that The American Dragon was looking forward to facing Zack Sabre Jr.:

"I had talked to him on Wednesday when were were in St. Louis for Road Rager and I talked to Bryan. And Bryan was like, ‘I feel f—king great! I’m ready to come back and I’m gonna fight Zack Sabre and we’re gonna go to Blood and Guts. Let’s f-king go man.’ Then I talked to him the Saturday, eight days before the pay-per-view and he’s not doing as well," said Khan.

He added:

"So I immediately was like, ‘You’re not wrestling. If you’re not feeling great eight days out, I don’t care if you have seven straight days. I’m shutting you down until further notice.’ He has scans coming up. I’m like, ‘I don’t care what they say. They could be perfectly clear.’”

While Danielson has not been cleared to compete as of this writing, it will be interesting to see when he returns and if he faces ZSJ somewhere down the line.

#2 AEW TNT Champion reveals advice he received from Cash Wheeler before title match

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky in a brutal street fight on this week's Dynamite to become the TNT Champion for the first time in AEW.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio following his monumental victory, Mr. Mayhem opened up about how Cash Wheeler's "pep talk" helped calm his nerves before the bout:

“And before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash [Wheeler] gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. So that might’ve helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal. So I think Cash kind of got in my head a little bit, and just reminded me to breathe, have fun and enjoy the moment, and really just absorb it," Wardlow revealed.

It remains to be seen whether Wardlow will have a long reign with the TNT Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#1 Disco Inferno wants AEW star Luchasaurus to change his name

Luchasaurus turned heel on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite and debuted a menacing look in the process. He squashed Serpentico within seconds and cemented his alliance with WWE legend Christian Cage.

Former WCW World Television Champion Disco Inferno is of the opinion that Luchasaurus should change his name to match his heel character.

"This would be a good opportunity for Luchasaurus to change his name to something more intimidating. His name right now sounds like something a mark wearing a costume would call himself," Inferno tweeted.

"Double G" Glenn Gilbertti @TheRealDisco This would be a good opportunity for Luchasaurus to change his name to something more intimidating. His name right now sounds like something a mark wearing a costume would call himself. This would be a good opportunity for Luchasaurus to change his name to something more intimidating. His name right now sounds like something a mark wearing a costume would call himself.

On this week's edition of the Wednesday night show, Matt Hardy came out to confront Captain Charisma and Luchasaurus for their recent actions. However, Cage fired shots at The Hardys, and the former Jurassic Express member laid a vicious beatdown on Hardy.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far