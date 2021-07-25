AEW News Roundup - Top AEW star recently spoke to Triple H; Kenny Omega makes a big AJ Styles statement, comments on Daniel Bryan and CM Punk (24th July 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. It's quite possibly the best time to be an AEW fan, as rumors of the potential Daniel Bryan and CM Punk signings have dominated conversations in the wrestling world.

While Tony Khan continues to make some big moves, Kenny Omega reacted to the latest speculation surrounding Daniel Bryan and CM Punk during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio appearance. The reigning AEW world champion also made a big statement regarding a match against AJ Styles.

The biggest story in today's roundup revolves around a top AEW star opening up about Triple H's recent message to him. The popular AEW talent also spoke about his admiration for the WWE legend.

Elsewhere, an AEW champion confirmed suffering a painful injury at Fyter Fest Night Two. The roundup ends with Ryan Nemeth talking about how he got into AEW and his early days in the company.

#5. AEW's Cody Rhodes on Triple H being his role model, getting a congratulatory message from the WWE veteran

Cody Rhodes sat down for an interview with Inside The Ropes, where he spoke about Triple H and his Double or Nothing 2019 entrance.

Cody smashed a throne at the pay-per-view, which seemed like a direct shot at Triple H, and the former TNT Champion explained the idea behind the elaborate entrance.

While Triple H didn't get back to Cody after the spot, The Game did congratulate Rhodes on the birth of his daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, in June. Rhodes said it was nice to have received a message from Triple H.

"No, he did not. He did congratulate me on my baby. And no one knows! Because he's got, like, a hundred girls, I think. That was very nice of him."

Cody admitted that Triple H was his favorite wrestler and a role model in the business. The AEW EVP said that the former WWE Champion reminded him of his father Dusty Rhodes as they were both capable of doing everything in pro wrestling.

"So I don't know if I should share this, but, at some point, it's going to come off my chest: Triple H is probably my favorite wrestler and was a role model. I only watched from a distance, but he reminded me a lot of my dad in the sense that I watched him do all the work, be this executive, and then go out there—and he was only part-time for the most part other than when I first started and had that run with him and Teddy and Shawn. He really was a model in terms of, "OK, you can do both, you can do both, but you have to be really disciplined. You have to take it really seriously." And that doesn't get you many friends when you're the Hermione Granger of the company, and you just take it so seriously and are just a little bookworm."

Triple H's influence on Cody Rhodes' work is undeniable, and the AEW star also opened up about his controversial Double or Nothing entrance during the interview, which you can view right here.

