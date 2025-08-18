AEW News Roundup: Top Name Talks About “Preparing the Lawsuit,” WWE Urged to Sign Major Name, Mercedes Mone Was Helped by Triple H

Welcome to the August 18 edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News Roundup. In today's article, we will explore topics related to top stars like Mercedes Mone and rival competitor, WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Moreover, a former 20-time champion has announced his return to All Elite Wrestling after an extended hiatus. So without any further ado, let's take a look at the talk of the town in the wrestling world.

#4. Multi-time champion announces his return to AEW

Top AEW star Konosuke Takeshita has been a prominent name in the wrestling world. Apart from winning multiple titles on the independent circuit, he was a former International Champion in All Elite Wrestling. His last appearance came at All In Texas in the Casino Gauntlet match, and most recently, he competed and won the NJPW G1 Climax. In the press conference, Takeshita announced that he will be returning to AEW when it makes its way to England.

“First, I'm thinking about next year's G1, and how can I [sic] win. In winning the G1, I've gotten the single most important trophy in pro wrestling. Tomorrow, I'll go to England to wrestle in AEW, and then to America, Mexico, Canada, of course Japan, and I'll keep fighting across all those countries for the next year,” Takeshita said. [H/T: Drainmaker on X]

Tony Khan's company is heading to England for the shows leading up to the Forbidden Door event, and Konosuke Takeshita is expected to be used for the monumental show.

#3. Mercedes Mone's mother was against the idea of her daughter becoming a wrestler

In a recent appearance on the Marking Out podcast, AEW top star Mercedes Mone opened up about her childhood days. She revealed that her mother was against the idea of Mone pursuing wrestling after watching female competitors battle in Bra and Panties matches.

The CEO added that it was matches of stars like her lifelong hero, Eddie Guerrero, that changed her mother's perspective. Moreover, she also added that WWE CCO Triple H and other veterans were pivotal in providing significant opportunities to women in wrestling.

"She’s wrong watching the bra and panties matches with me in the mud fight. She goes, ‘That’s what you want to do?’ And I’m like, ‘No, Mom, not that. Watch the next match. Watch Eddie Guerrero. I want to do that, but in the female form.’ (...) I feel like once Triple H came down to NXT and switched it, and Dusty Rhodes had so much passion for his students, and William Regal, those were the three that said, ‘Let’s give the women an opportunity to shine.’ The first women’s match I saw in NXT was Paige vs. Emma, and they had 20 minutes. I had never seen that before," she said.

Mercedes Mone had a remarkable start in NXT, which led to her main roster call-up in 2015. This further translated into Mone claiming international success and being hailed as one of the greatest female wrestlers of this generation.

#2. Dutch Mantell urges WWE to sign a top AEW star

Dutch Mantell spoke highly about absent AEW star, Danhausen, who was last seen at the Worlds Collide event in December 2023. Moreover, the WWE veteran even stated that the Stamford-based promotion should sign him as he is tailor-made for their company.

"Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway," Mantell said.

Mantell's comments came after a recent report suggested that WWE was interested to sign Danhausen with his AEW contract nearing expiry. So, it will be interesting to see if they will make a captivating addition like Danhausen to their roster in the near future.

Mercedes Mone responds to her real-life boyfriend, who is preparing a lawsuit

Following her divorce from WWE costume designer Sarath Ton being finalized last year, Mercedes Mone is now dating fellow AEW star, Beast Mortos. The Mexican luchador has also been pursuing a law degree outside the ring and is looking to close to earning it after his recent comments on social media.

"Preparing the lawsuit. See you in court. Rawwwwwrrrrrr…," Mortos wrote.

This caught the attention of The CEO, who responded with a smoking duck meme, hinting that the lawsuit was connected to her.

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado @BeastMortos

However, Mortos clarified that it was a real-life case he was working on. Elsewhere, the duo has been spotted together in photos on social media and is emerging as a top AEW couple in recent memory.

