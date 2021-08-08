AEW News Roundup - Top star plans on retiring at 40, Did Tony Khan offer current WWE superstar a contract? Chris Jericho breaks silence on CM Punk rumors (7th August 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, and as always, we've got a stacked lineup today.

AEW has been making all the right moves of late in terms of recruitment decisions. Tony Khan recently commented on rumors about All Elite Wrestling offering a current WWE star a contract.

A top AEW star revealed his plans to retire at the age of 40 while also teasing the possibility of extending his in-ring career. The most recent round of WWE releases got a few significant reactions from the AEW roster, and we've compiled some of the top tweets.

Unsurprisingly, the roundup also features CM Punk and Daniel Bryan after Paul Wight gave his take on the former WWE superstars potentially arriving in AEW. Chris Jericho also shared his thoughts on Punk's rumored AEW signing.

#5. AEW's Cody Rhodes opens up on his retirement plan

Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Inside the Ropes magazine and revealed his original retirement plans for pro wrestling. The former TNT Champion stated that he initially wanted to end his in-ring career after turning 40.

Cody Rhodes is currently 36 years old, and he mentioned that the recent birth of his daughter could help change his stance on retirement. Rhodes wants to perform in front of his child, and he hopes his back can support him for a few more years.

Liberty Iris ❤️ @CodyRhodes❤️ Loves of my life. Thank you @people ! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday! 🤱🏽👨🏼‍🍼 pic.twitter.com/dJV6nhm7zU — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 30, 2021

Here's what Cody Rhodes revealed:

"I hope I change my mind, too, because [my daughter] will be four years old by the time I retire, basically, and I don't know if that's good enough," said Rhodes. "I need her to . . . Like, eight years old, I could have a good match, and then I think she could be good with it. But it all depends on if my back holds up."

Cody Rhodes suffered a crushing defeat recently to Malakai Black, and the AEW EVP cut a promo after the match, which seemed like a retirement speech.

The retirement angle could be a way to write Rhodes off AEW TV, but there is also the possibility of him taking on Black once again with a big match stipulation.

