AEW News Roundup: Top star suspended, MJF's new girlfriend revealed in NSFW photo, and more

A top star has been "temporarily suspended" for his recent actions. Speaking of suspensions, Jon Moxley could also face a similar fate after what he did on Dynamite last week. Meanwhile, AEW World Champion MJF appears to be dating a popular YouTube personality.

#3. AEW star Eddie Kingston temporarily suspended

ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston is known for his short temper, which has often landed him in hot water with the company.

A few weeks ago, Stokely Hathaway proposed the idea of a Memphis Street Fight between Kingston and Jarrett, with an additional stipulation that a win for WWE Hall of Famer would secure ROH title shot for Jay Lethal.

The decision didn't sit well with The Mad King, as the ROH Board Member accepted the challenge without conferring with him. This provoked Eddie Kingston to push Stokely Hathaway away, following which the champion was dished out with temporary suspension.

The 41-year-old AEW star would lose the match to Jeff Jarrett due to outside interferences. With Jay Lethal hell-bent on staking his claim at the ROH World Champion, it's almost a foregone conclusion that the two men will slug it out soon, possibly at the next ROH pay-per-view.

#2. MJF is dating Alicia Atout

MJF has been winning not just in pro wrestling but also in real life. The Salt of the Earth shook the wrestling world a few days ago when he posted an NSFW photo confirming his new relationship.

He took to his Twitter handle to share a bedroom photo of himself and YouTuber Alicia Atout cuddling up with his cat, Piper. In the caption, he wrote:

"Defending the championship from people the likes of Bryan Danielson Ethan Page Sammy Guevara Jungle Boy Darby Allin Hiroshi Tanahashi Adam Cole Samoa Joe Kenny omega And soon Jay White Can be mentally taxing. Find things that keep you Sane. Like cats and pirate hookers"

Soon after, Alicia Atout retweeted the post, saying, "Ahoy." This immediately sparked dating rumors. For those unaware, Atout has been heavily linked with pro wrestling since 2017. She joined IMPACT Wrestling as a backstage interviewer and then briefly worked for All Elite Wrestling.

MJF and Alicia Atout go way back to the Indies as they interacted several times on A Music Block Yeah (AMBY) vlog. Atout has also been to several AEW press conferences, most recently at All In. The two have been friends for a long time, now turning their friendship into love.

#3. AEW to punish Jon Moxley?

The Purveyor of Violence!

Jon Moxley is back, and he's gunning for the International Championship, which he dropped to Rey Fenix during Dynamite: Grand Slam III due to a concussion injury.

On Dynamite last week, The Purveyor of Violence attacked The Freshly Squeezed and laid hands on AEW officials who were trying to break them apart. For those who missed it, AEW commentator Excalibur uttered, "He's going to have to be careful. Fines or suspensions could be coming his way, too."

This led to some speculation that The Blackpool Combat Club member could face a suspension or be fined by Tony Khan for putting his hands on officials.

