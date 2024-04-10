AEW News Roundup: Triple H not interested in bringing back megastar, Paul Heyman could leave WWE under one condition and more

Welcome to another edition of AEW News Roundup, where we will look at some of the top developments happening in the Jacksonville-based promotion this week.

Tony Khan finally addressed whether WWE reached out to Jon Moxley about making a one-off appearance at WrestleMania XL this past weekend. A wrestling veteran has revealed the condition under which Paul Heyman would be willing to work with All Elite Wrestling someday. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton has expressed her desire to see the current AEW champion in WWE. Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the week.

#3. Did WWE reach out to Jon Moxley?

Expand Tweet

The Shield made its presence felt on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins came out to the Shield theme song and donned iconic attire during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

For a brief moment, fans in Philadelphia thought Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) almost showed up in the main event. This also led to some online chatter about whether WWE contacted The Purveyor of Violence about making a cameo.

Tony Khan, via Comicbook.com, confirmed that WWE did not make any contact regarding the idea. This isn't the first time speculation about Moxley returning to WWE has been thrown around.

A few years ago, the former AEW World Champion himself threatened to crash SummerSlam as he wasn't contractually obligated to appear for All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Will Paul Heyman leave WWE for AEW?

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of Paul Heyman joining All Elite Wrestling someday.

The TNA legend made it clear that unless Tony Khan is willing to give up full control of his company, The Wiseman wouldn't risk jumping ship anytime soon.

"What do you mean if they [AEW] can take like they got Paul Heyman as part of their like writing team? Paul Heyman ain't going anywhere. The closest he ever came with TNA at the time, he'd have to have a vested interest in the whole operation, is the way it was gonna work if he came to TNA. So unless Tony [Khan] is willing to give up part of the ownership toward it, Paul ain't coming, especially now at this part of his time in his career, and his age right now. No way. He's got a money meal ticket right now that he can just stamp for the rest [of his life] until he wants to finish. Why would he mess? Why would he screw that up?"

Expand Tweet

Heyman is considered to be a WWE lifer, having recently been inducted into the Hall of Fame class. With The Bloodline storyline far from over, fans shouldn't expect to see the 58-year-old legend work anywhere else.

#1. Tiffany Stratton wants to see top AEW star in WWE someday

Speaking to Gorilla Position, Tiffany Stratton showered praise on Toni Storm's character work and hoped that she would return to WWE.

"[Who else from AEW would you like to jump ship over to WWE?] I love Toni Storm. I think what she's doing is amazing. I would love to see the Toni Storm character in WWE," she said.

Check out the video below:

The reigning Women's World Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Thunder Rosa. The two stars will face each other on the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View on April 21.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see Dean Ambrose return to WWE for one last run? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion