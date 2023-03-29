Dean Ambrose's WWE SummerSlam 2022 return could have changed fellow Shield member's career

Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling, recently disclosed that he could have shown up at SummerSlam 2022 if he wanted to.

Jon Moxley appeared on The Sessions podcast this week to discuss CM Punk's latest comments on Instagram and made an interesting admission. He stated that in the summer of 2022, he was not under a contract with All Elite Wrestling and could have walked into WWE SummerSlam 2022 if he felt like it. Jon further noted that he doesn't let his business out online to the world and slammed wrestlers for sharing everything that goes on backstage with fans.

During his time in WWE, Moxley was a member of the wildly popular faction The Shield. Roman Reigns has emerged from the group as the biggest star and is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former AEW star Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The Architect of the Shield Seth Rollins was scheduled to face Matt Riddle at SummerSlam 2022 but was pulled from the card. However, Riddle called out Seth during the PLE and Rollins responded by planting him with The Stomp. If Dean Ambrose's music hit at that moment, and The Lunatic Fringe came down to the ring, the crowd in Nashville would have lost their minds.

Dean Ambrose captured the WWE Championship once in his career and did so by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins could have immediately reignited their rivalry or The Purveyor of Violence could even go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley comments on the drama surrounding AEW

Jon Moxley recently stated that he is tired of all the drama in All Elite Wrestling and doesn't want any part of it.

The 3-time former AEW Champion spoke to his wife, Renee Paquette (formerly known as Renee Young) on The Sessions podcast and claimed that he wants no part in the drama surrounding CM Punk. Punk recently blasted Jon Moxley on Instagram in a now-deleted post. To which Moxley had this to say:

"No. ‘Cause nothing has unfolded. It’s f**king annoying. Just ‘cause somebody says some stupid s**t on social media, like that’s not news but it ends up being a thing. I don’t wanna get dragged into this dumb s**t. I could f**king unload on a lot of f**king people right now, and when I start getting dragged into this s**t it tempts me to do that, but I’m not gonna f**king sink to that level.," said Jon Moxley. (05:05 onward).

AEW has carved out a substantial audience and fans' loyalty to tune into Dynamite every week. Jon Moxley has established himself as one of the most reliable wrestlers on the roster but even he appears to be frustrated. Only time will tell if Moxley and CM Punk can turn this into a wrestling angle, or if the never-ending drama in the promotion will continue.

