AEW News Roundup - WWE Hall of Famer returning, Top star comments on Sasha Banks controversy, Cody Rhodes breaks silence on rumors of backstage heat - 27th May 2021 

Welcome back to another stacked edition of the daily AEW News Roundup. This week's AEW Dynamite didn't air on its usual Wednesday time slot due to the NBA Playoffs, and the episode will instead air this coming Friday.

AEW is busy building up towards the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and a massive name has been confirmed to return on the final Dynamite before the company's biggest event of the year.

A top AEW star opened up about a Sasha Banks controversy that happened not too long ago and how the incident changed him as a person. Cody Rhodes finally addressed the rumors of infighting amongst AEW EVPs during a media scrum.

Jim Ross's recent comments about Randy Orton also kicked off quite a storm online, and he provided some clarification on this week's Grilling JR podcast.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup:

#5. Eric Bischoff returning on the next episode of AEW Dynamite

As noted above, this week's AEW Dynamite will happen on Friday at 10 PM EST on the TNT Network, and Eric Bischoff will be returning to the show.

Chris Jericho was a guest on Busted Open Radio, and The Inner Circle leader confirmed that Bischoff would host an Inner Circle celebration segment on Dynamite.

The Inner Circle will face The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing, and Jericho's faction will have to disband forever if they lose.

"We're celebrating The Inner Circle that has been kind of promoted and perpetrated by AEW; this isn't an Inner Circle idea," Chris Jericho confirmed. "This is AEW kind of giving thanks to The Inner Circle for all that we've done over the past year and a half because if this is indeed our last major match at Stadium Stampede, they we're going down with all guns blazing. But the host, the MC of this Inner Circle celebration, it's gonna be a returning, Eric Bischoff, your host, the MC for the whole segment."

#ChrisJericho just announced exclusively on @BustedOpenRadio that #EricBischoff returns to #AEWDynamite this Friday Night to host "A Celebration of the #InnerCircle."



Dynamite airs on a special night and time - This Friday, May 28 at 10/9c on @tntdrama https://t.co/tBL2GvXGV4 pic.twitter.com/13NbM2hy1r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2021

Chris Jericho stayed in character and added that he'd made amends with Bischoff, which is why the WWE Hall of Famer had agreed to be the MC of the upcoming AEW segment.

"First time Bischoff and I have ever been on the same side, much like when I called Mike Tyson, we had a little bit of a change of heart." Chris Jericho continued. "A few months ago, another guy that I called was Eric Bischoff. We have made amends, and Eric agreed to come down and kind of MC and host the celebration for The Inner Circle this Friday on Dynamite." H/t Matt Black of Sportskeeda Wrestling

AEW will apply the final touches to all the angles on Dynamite heading into Double or Nothing, and 'The Celebration of the Inner Circle' could also have a few explosive twists. AEW Double or Nothing is slated to occur on May 30th, 2021.

1 / 5 NEXT