AEW News Roundup: WWE legend makes a shocking in-ring return and joins top faction, New Death Riders' member? Britt Baker's next appearance confirmed

Welcome along to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we have updates involving top stars of the industry, including Britt Baker and the Death Riders.

A top star has seemingly confirmed joining the Death Riders. Meanwhile, Britt Baker's return to wrestling TV is confirmed. With that said, let's dive into the latest stories that are making waves in All Elite Wrestling.

#5 AEW's Kris Statlander all but confirms joining the Death Riders

The latest edition of Dynamite strongly hinted that Kris Statlander is poised to join Jon Moxley’s Death Riders. Over the past few weeks, fans have witnessed increased interaction between Statlander and members of the heel faction. These interactions escalated during the June 25 Dynamite episode, when The Galaxy's Greatest Alien competed in a high-stakes four-way match against Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and Athena to determine the number one entrant in the upcoming Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas.

Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

During the match, Marina Shafir made her presence felt at ringside, distracting Willow Nightingale at a crucial moment. The distraction allowed Statlander to pin Nightingale for the win. After the match, Shafir was seen smiling, and Statlander stood tall, subtly acknowledged by the Death Riders’ camp.

Expand Tweet

The alliance appears all but official, with Tony Khan seemingly teasing the next phase in Statlander’s career as part of one of AEW's most dominant factions.

#4 Britt Baker's next appearance officially confirmed

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is set to make a rare public appearance later this week despite her ongoing absence from television. Baker has not competed since November 2024, when she faced Penelope Ford in a match on Dynamite. Amid rumors of a potential jump to rival WWE, it’s been confirmed that Baker remains under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion for at least another year.

Baker announced on her Instagram stories that she will appear at Wrestleverse Fest in Kansas City on June 28 and 29. This marks her first confirmed appearance at a wrestling-related event in months.

Britt Baker shared the news on Instagram [ Image Credit: Screenshot of Baker's IG story ]

#3 Bryan Danielson gives himself a new name; joins Paragon

Bryan Danielson surprised fans by making an unannounced appearance after the latest Collision taping in Kent, Washington. Danielson accepted Max Caster’s “Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge” and defeated the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. Before the bell, Adam Cole superkicked Caster, leading to Danielson locking in the LeBell Lock for the quick submission win.

After the match, the American Dragon interacted with fans and, in a humorous gesture, aligned himself for one night only with The Paragon faction. He jokingly called himself “Kyle Danielson,” a nod to Kyle O’Reilly.

Expand Tweet

#2 Bryan Danielson returns and defeats Max Caster in 8 seconds

Bryan Danielson’s unexpected in-ring return came during a non-televised segment after Collision went off the air. The match lasted only eight seconds, with Danielson defeating Max Caster via submission after interference from Adam Cole. This was Danielson’s first in-ring bout since WrestleDream 2024 and only his second physical appearance since AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

Danielson had previously stated that he was stepping away from full-time competition due to medical concerns. His return to action has sparked speculation about whether Tony Khan will feature him at All In: Texas. For now, there is no official confirmation on his long-term in-ring plans, but the veteran continues to keep fans guessing.

#1 Bayley seemingly teases AEW All In appearance

WWE’s Bayley may have hinted at a surprise appearance at AEW All In: Texas next month. In a cryptic Instagram post, the multi-time Women’s Champion shared a selfie featuring a cap and a cup of coffee.

“I’m all in baby,” wrote Bayley

Expand Tweet

While there is no confirmation of her presence at the event, fans were quick to connect the dots due to Bayley’s close friendship with AEW star Mercedes Mone.

The CEO is set to challenge Toni Storm for the Women’s World Championship at All In, making her good friend Bayley’s potential appearance all the more plausible. Moreover, Bayley had previously been spotted with All Elite Wrestling talent and also backstage at a few events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More