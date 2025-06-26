Bryan Danielson gives himself a new name following shocking in-ring return; joins prominent faction

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 26, 2025 12:13 GMT
Bryan Danielson AEW
Bryan Danielson.

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson recently gave an interesting name to himself after returning to in-ring competition. Bryan also joined forces with a popular faction.

The American Dragon made a surprising return after last night's Collision taping in Kent, Washington. After Kyle O'Reilly's main event match against Kyle Fletcher, the Paragon member addressed the crowd. However, he was interrupted by Max Caster, who issued his ''Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge.'' The American Dragon was the one to answer the challenge, as he returned to in-ring competition for the first time since WrestleDream 2024.

Bryan Danielson locked in the LeBell Lock on Caster and managed to make him tap in just eight seconds after Adam Cole laid out the former AEW World Tag Team Champion with a Superkick. After taking care of Max Caster, Bryan joined forces with the members of The Paragon faction. Bryan put over Kyle O'Reilly for his performance in the Collision main event before announcing that he was officially a member of the stable for one night only. He also named himself ''Kyle Danielson."

The American Dragon went on to thank fans and interacted with them before leaving the arena.

Wrestling insider believes Bryan Danielson may never wrestle again

Bryan Danielson wrestled his last televised match at last year's WrestleDream PPV, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. The veteran has since been openly skeptical about his in-ring return due to his recurring neck issues.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestlingBinge in a recent Q&A session, Wrestlevotes was unsure if Bryan would wrestle again.

"Don't know if he's gonna wrestle again, Bill. I think he's got that fear of getting hurt for his family, which is understandable. But I think everybody would love to see him wrestle at least one more time. I guess the ball is in his court. I think Tony Khan would allow it if he's cleared, but ultimately the decision is going to be his, and we'll see what he says."

Only time will tell what the future has in store for The American Dragon.

