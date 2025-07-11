AEW News Roundup: WWE legend signs a new contract with the company, Major name does not want to be world champion, Huge news from Swerve Strickland

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we have news involving top stars of All Elite Wrestling, including Swerve Strickland, among others.

A former WWE star and wrestling legend has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, a top star in Tony Khan's promotion has no aspirations of becoming AEW World Champion, and something big is happening involving The Realest. We've got a lot to cover, so let's dive into all the headline-making stories coming out from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#4. AEW star Ricochet publicly calls out WWE

Ricochet has publicly come out addressing recent reports of WWE’s alleged scheduling tactics.

Taking to X, The One and Only called it a:

“B***h move.”

The comment came in reaction to a Fightful report that claimed WWE was deliberately booking events on the same days as major All Elite Wrestling shows.

According to the report, WWE’s strategy aims to maintain dominance in the industry and control the broader wrestling narrative by potentially dividing the audience.

It is worth noting that Ricochet, who is a former WWE Superstar, joined the Tony Khan-led promotion last summer and has since been known for being outspoken about his career decisions on social media.

#3. Dustin Rhodes reportedly signs new AEW deal

Former WWE star and veteran wrestler Dustin Rhodes has officially signed a multi-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the new agreement reportedly spans six years and includes several responsibilities beyond in-ring competition. The Natural will now contribute to the company as a coach, consultant, promotional ambassador, and on-screen talent.

Dustin Rhodes has been an integral part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its launch in 2019, famously facing his brother Cody Rhodes at the company’s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing. While Rhodes continues to make occasional appearances on weekly programming, he has been more active in Ring of Honor. He currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Championship and the World Six-Man Tag Team Title with Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs, respectively.

Now with this new contract, The Natural's long-term future with All Elite Wrestling now appears secure, and any potential return to WWE seems unlikely.

#2. Major news involving Swerve Strickland ahead of AEW All In 2025

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is scheduled for a major tag team bout at All In Texas this Saturday.

The Mogul will team up with Will Ospreay to take on The Young Bucks in a match with high-stakes stipulations. If the Jackson brothers lose, they will be forced to relinquish their Executive Vice President (EVP) roles. If Strickland and Ospreay lose, they will be barred from challenging for the World Championship for one year.

In addition to his work in the ring, The Realest has continued building his brand outside wrestling. The former WWE Superstar recently released a new music video titled EMMITT, featuring artist Monteasy. Strickland shared the link to the YouTube video on X.

#1 Darby Allin told Tony Khan he doesn't want to win the AEW World Championship

In a surprising revelation, Darby Allin has informed Tony Khan that he has no interest in winning the AEW World Championship.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast, Allin explained that he already feels like he’s achieved personal success and doesn’t require a title to validate his career. The 32-year-old, who recently climbed Mount Everest, stated:

“I told Tony before I went to Everest, ‘I already feel like I’m the champion of the world. I don’t need the championship belt to feel validated because I’m already winning in life. I feel so free and happy. I’m grateful for everything,'” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Notably, Allin is a two-time TNT Champion and a one-time AEW World Tag Champion.

