AEW News Roundup - WWE's offer to a 33-year-old star, Retired name tipped to return, Manager makes big comments on Dominik Mysterio (21st June 2021)

#5 AEW's Evil Uno talks about receiving a WWE tryout offer

Evil Uno is presently one of the most prominent members of AEW's Dark Order, and the 33-year-old star has enjoyed a solid run since joining Tony Khan's company.

The Canadian pro wrestler appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and revealed that he received a WWE Tryout offer only after signing an AEW contract.

Uno explained that he never saw himself joining Vince McMahon's promotion as he considered himself an oddly unique performer who didn't necessarily fit the WWE mold. Evil Uno admitted that getting into WWE was never his goal, to begin with, as he had something else in mind for his gimmick.

"Surprisingly enough, the only tryout offer I got was once I was offered a contract here," Uno noted. "I never seeked for it either. In my first, I'd say nine years; I just thought it was an impossible feat because I wasn't ginormous. I'm a little masked guy who's a video game character, and I'm from Canada. So in my mind, I was like, that's not even my goal because I had instilled in my brain as a kid that I'm a kid and I can't get there."

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are on Talk Is Jericho today.

WWE's interest might not have even mattered as Evil Uno is willing to carve out a different direction in his career, and he seems to have settled down well in AEW as a founding member of The Dark Order.

