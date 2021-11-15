AEW News and Rumor Roundup: Ex-WWE star explains why he paid tribute to John Cena, major plans for Bray Wyatt canceled? (15th November, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll kickstart today's edition with none other than CM Punk, who explained his motive behind paying tribute to John Cena. While fans are buzzing over Hangman Page dethroning Kenny Omega, a former WWE Champion is unhappy over the outcome.

A recent report has provided revelations about nixed plans for Bray Wyatt's next wrestling destination. Tony Khan thinks top star getting booed is similar to The Rock at WrestleMania 18. Last but not least, AEW star explains how a feud with Sting elevated his career.

Now without further ado, let's take an in-depth look at these stories.

#5 AEW's CM Punk opens up about paying homage to WWE star John Cena

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania

CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage https://t.co/mlwThlqqdn

This year's AEW Full Gear is in the history books now, but it created a lot of memorable moments. One of those occurred during CM Punk's vicious encounter against Eddie Kingston.

In between the tussle, The Straight Edge Superstar delivered a few of John Cena's 'Five Moves of Doom' on Kingston. His fitting tribute to the WWE star has sent fans into a frenzy ever since.

While speaking during a post-media scrum, AEW's CM Punk stated that he has a connection with fans while performing in the ring, and sometimes things go with the flow. He cited garnering different reactions as the reason behind pulling off Cena's sequence:

“I have one boss when I’m in the ring, and I often like to say, ‘I have no boss when I’m in the ring,’ but the truth is it’s the people, and I listen to them," said Punk. "Sometimes I go with the flow and sometimes I take it places."

"Regardless of the seven-year gap, I’ve been doing this for a minute," Punk continued. "To me, it’s fun just to f*** with people. That’s the whole juice for me. It’s getting different reactions and kind of getting to play with that."

CM Punk and John Cena have remained each other's biggest rivals on-screen, dating back to their time in WWE almost a decade ago. However, Punk's homage seems to suggest that he holds tons of respect for the 16-time World Champion.

