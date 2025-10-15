AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Concerning backstage update on Andrade, Top star out of action for TWO years, AJ Styles' future after WWE run

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we are covering news involving top pro-wrestling stars, including Andrade and AJ Styles, among others.A major backstage concern regarding Andrade has come to light. Meanwhile, a top AEW star has seemingly been sidelined for two years, and there's some chatter about WWE star AJ Styles' future after he retires from the Stamford-based promotion. All this and more as we cover the top stories from the All Elite Wrestling universe today. With that said, let's get started.#4. Mercedes Mone confirms and trademarks new name following Denmark triumphMercedes Mone continues to make waves across the global wrestling landscape, and recently, the reigning TBS Champion achieved a historic milestone by winning her 10th championship title. The CEO's 10th title victory came in Denmark, where she defeated Aliss Ink to win the BodySlam Wrestling Women’s Championship. With this triumph, Mone now holds 10 active titles simultaneously, matching the record set by Japanese wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon in 1996.Following this achievement, the erstwhile Sasha Banks filed a trademark for the name “Último Moné” under her company, Soulnado Inc., on October 14th, officially confirming a new persona. She also changed her display name on X to “Último Moné.” The new name has been trademarked for various types of merchandise, including apparel and accessories.Último Moné @MercedesVarnadoLINKYou can call me Último Moné CEO GOAT 10 belts Moné 🤑#3. Kota Ibushi set to be sidelined for two yearsKota Ibushi has officially confirmed that he will be out of in-ring action for up to two years due to injury. The Golden Star had suffered a fractured femur during a match against Josh Alexander on a recent edition of AEW Collision. The injury occurred when Ibushi slipped from the top turnbuckle, causing him to fall awkwardly and then be counted out. He was immediately stretchered out of the arena following the match.For those not in the know, Ibushi previously missed over a year of action after injuring his wrist during a 2021 NJPW event and was sidelined again for six months in 2024 due to an ankle injury. Now, on Instagram, Ibushi revealed that doctors have advised him to avoid wrestling for at least 2 years. However, the 43-year-old remained optimistic about returning sooner, citing &quot;amazing DNA.&quot; &quot;My current condition. One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again. I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don't believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!,&quot; Ibushi wrote.Check out his post on Instagram below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#2. Andrade's sudden disappearance from AEW TV reportedly causing concern backstageConcerns have surfaced backstage in AEW following Andrade's sudden disappearance from programming. The former WWE star recently returned to the company during Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary Show, attacking Kenny Omega and joining The Don Callis Family. However, since that return segment, El Idolo has been absent from programming despite the Don Callis Family being prominently featured in ongoing storylines. Additionally, he was removed from one of his scheduled matches for an outside promotion, Wicked, presented by Mucha Lucha Atlanta.According to reports, people within AEW know why he disappeared but are not sharing the details. Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio said he knew others who had information about Andrade’s situation, but they refused to reveal it. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez noted that his contacts within AEW had no clue why the Mexican star was absent.“There are people who know. But they’re keeping quiet. They’re not telling me. But they know. “I know people who know. They won’t tell me, though. So it forces me to speculate—which I’m not going to do.” said Meltzer. [H/T RSN]#1. There is reportedly zero chance of AJ Styles going to AEW in 2026.With AJ Styles announcing his intention to retire from in-ring competition in 2026, speculation has begun about whether The Phenomenal One could make a final career appearance in AEW before hanging up his boots. Styles has been one of WWE’s most consistent performers since joining the company in 2016.Having said that, the latest reports have indicated that there is virtually no chance of AJ Styles appearing in All Elite Wrestling following his WWE exit. According to Fightful, Styles’ current WWE contract will expire in early 2026, at which point he plans to retire from active competition fully.