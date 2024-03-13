AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Ex-WWE couple's relationship ends after 7 years, Another star suspended? 3-time RAW Tag Team Champion teases signing

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup. We'll start with an ex-WWE couple announcing their separation after seven years of marriage. Sammy Guevara was the most recent AEW wrestler to be suspended. But it looks like another star has been dished out the same punishment.

Meanwhile, a three-time RAW Tag Team Champion is rumored to have been in talks with All Elite Wrestling. Is there another massive signing in the cards? Continue reading as we dive into the top three stories of the day.

#3 CJ Perry (fka Lana) and Miro part ways

Expand Tweet

According to TMZ Sports, Miro and CJ Perry have called it quits on their marriage after seven years.

The duo has been together since their time in WWE. They started dating shortly after being paired up on television, which produced a myriad of love-triangle storylines.

Lana and Miro tied the knot in 2016 and embarked on the next chapter of their lives until last year when the married couple decided to break up amicably.

CJ Perry, via TMZ Sports, announced her split with the Bulgarian wrestler. However, the two have left the door open for an on-screen alliance in the future:

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together and have decided to move on as friends and hopefully on-screen characters somewhere down the road."

Miro has been missing from AEW TV due to an undisclosed injury that Tony Khan was apparently unaware of.

#2 Was Max Caster suspended from AEW?

Max Caster is one-half of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. The group hasn't defended their gold since the January 24, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

Caster stirred controversy on social media when he reacted to the ongoing rumors of Shelton Benjamin possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling. He simply wrote, "We don't want him." His response garnered a massive heat from fans, with some begging Tony Khan to fire him from the company.

Interestingly, Caster claimed that he was suspended last week.

"Yeah because I was suspended last week," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

#1 Shelton Benjamin is open to signing with All Elite Wrestling

The rumors of Shelton Benjamin being in talks with All Elite Wrestling have sent wrestling fans into a frenzy.

The three-time RAW Tag Team Champion seemingly confirmed the hearsay while speaking to Jamal Niaz on the Monopoly Events YouTube channel. Benjamin said the ball was in AEW's court, suggesting that he was ready to join the promotion if the opportunity knocked on his door:

"So, it’s just a matter of what they think, but as far as AEW goes, that door’s open — my door is open. I haven’t eliminated any possibilities as of yet. It could be [AEW All In could be on his radar]. Again, the ball’s really in their court. But like you said, it’s pro wrestling, so you never know what’s gonna happen."

In addition, another ex-WWE star is seemingly on their way to the Jacksonville-based promotion. That name is none other than Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). The CEO is widely expected to debut on Dynamite: Big Business, which will take place in her hometown of Boston.

Do you want to see Shelton Benjamin in All Elite Wrestling? Discuss in the comments box.

Poll : Would you like to see CJ Perry and Miro work together on AEW TV? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion