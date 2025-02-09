AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE star never returning, Shocking shots fired at Triple H, Seth Rollins' controversial comments

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving WWE's Triple H, Seth Rollins, and more.

Tony Khan might never bring a former WWE star back to All Elite Wrestling. A WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that AEW is where careers die. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.:

#5. Tony Khan reportedly might never bring back ex-WWE star to AEW

Tony Khan has brought over numerous talents from WWE's camp once they had left or had been released from the promotion over to AEW. But it seems like he has no intentions of bringing one star back to his promotion.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Bobby Fish signed with the company in October 2021 and reunited with his Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. However, the group would soon disband following Fish's departure from the promotion.

Adam Cole has now once again united with O'Reilly in Tony Khan's promotion and currently leads the Undisputed Kingdom. However, according to a report from Fightful Select, it's been indicated that there are no plans for Bobby Fish to return.

#4. Top AEW star fires major shots at Triple H

Will Ospreay is never one to shy away from giving it right back to his critics and has even taken huge shots at Triple H before. He has now taken these jabs to another level while competing in a recent Pro Wrestling EVE's Multiverse Rumble event.

Anita Vaugn would enter the match impersonating The Game himself and she even did his iconic water spit. However, as soon as Vaugn turned around Will Ospreay gave her the middle finger and hit her with Triple H's finisher, The Pedigree. This spot earned a huge pop from the audience.

Soon after another wrestler, Rayne Leverusken would enter the match as Shane McMahon and eliminate Will Ospreay. These moves can only be seen as The Aerial Assasin poking more fun at The King of Kings.

Expand Tweet

#3. Seth Rollins claims AEW does not have a John Cena-level guy

AEW has managed to create many stars since its inception but none of them have broken into mainstream media like some WWE Superstars. Seth Rollins recently addressed the issue that Tony Khan's promotion currently has and compared MJF to a controversial NBA trade that recently took place.

Seth Rollins spoke on XM Radio this week. He was asked what would be a WWE and AEW trade equivalent to the ground-breaking Luka Dončić trade that occurred between the LA Lakers and Dallas Maverick. Rollins commented that All Elite Wrestling doesn't have a talent on the level of a Lebron James or John Cena but in this case, Luka could be MJF.

“I’ll make some headlines with this one. I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level if you’re looking at a LeBron, like a John Cena-level guy. So to be looking at a John Cena for, you know, an MJF, maybe. That’d be like, the deal Luka would be MJF. That’s that level. That’s how crazy that is," said Rollins.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer claims AEW is where careers die

Eric Bischoff has been overly critical of All Elite Wrestling for the past few years and has said something negative about the promotion again. The WWE Hall of Famer is not one to shy away from critiquing almost every aspect of All Elite Wrestling.

Bischoff spoke on SHAK Wrestling and stated that no one in AEW is in a better position because there is a lack of leadership and vision from Tony Khan and claimed that it's the place where careers die:

"That promotion is circling the toilet bowl, the creative and it's because of the creative, it's because of the lack of leadership. It's because of the lack of structure, creative structure and the lack of vision. There's not a chance anyone of those talents are going to be anymore valuable as an asset twelve months from now than they are today or that they were twelve months ago. It's a place where your career goes to die."

#1. Bear Bronson issued a statement following a tag team partner's arrest and firing from AEW

Bulk Bronson has issued a statement following his tag team partner, Bear Boulder firing from AEW. The firing came after Boulder had been arrested back in January.

Bronson is part of the Iron Savages alongside Bear Boulder and Jacked Jameson. The trio most commonly appeared in Ring of Honor. It was recently reported that Boulder was arrested on the counts of 'Battery by Strangulation,' with his fiancee being the victim.

Bulk Bronson reacted to the situation over on X:

"I don’t know what to say. I’m sick to my stomach. I’ve been checking in with Rainy since I found out to make sure shes ok, but I did not know the horrific details. I’ve been on a city date with my wife for the past few hours & rn I just want to turn my phone off to be with her."

It will be interesting to see how the Iron Savages move on without their stablemate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback