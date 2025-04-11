AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Heartbreaking setback, Major Chris Jericho update, Former US Champion to debut after WWE release?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Chris Jericho, Ricochet, and more.

A huge backstage update has arrived on Chris Jericho's status in AEW. A former US Champion has volunteered to help Ricochet. Sad news has emerged about PAC. So, without any further ado let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. PAC suffered a heartbreaking setback

PAC is currently a part of Jon Moxley's Death Riders and is one of the current AEW World Trios Champions alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. He recently faced off against Swerve Strickland on Dynamite in a singles match.

At one point in the match, The Realest landed a buckle bomb on PAC in the corner. The latter grabbed his right foot after landing which led to officials checking on him. The former International Champion would go on to finish the match and take the pin.

PWinsider has now reported that PAC has suffered a legitimate injury in his ankle or foot. It was further noted that he had to be helped to get out of the ring after his bout.

#4. Huge backstage update on Chris Jericho's status in AEW

Chris Jericho recently lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Mask vs. Title match at Dynasty 2025. He appeared on Dynamite this week and proceeded to have a huge meltdown as he insulted his Learning Tree teammates. The former WWE star tore into Bryan Keith and Big Bill for their failures at Dynasty.

However, Big Bill stood up against his mentor, which led to Jericho acting out in rage and leaving the arena. Speculation has started to emerge on the former AEW World Champion's status with AEW, but a new report has shed some light on the situation.

According to Fightful Select, it's uncertain whether Jericho will be completely leaving All Elite Wrestling, but he is likely done with his time in ROH. He is now moving on to prepare for a new tour with his band, Fozzy. It was noted that only one of the dates falls on a Wednesday, so it might help him appear on programming if needed.

#3. Former US Champion volunteers to help Ricochet in AEW

Former WWE star Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) was surprisingly released from the promotion after more than 12 years in the Stamford-based company. Corbin has been paying attention to what's been happening in the wrestling industry, particularly Ricochet, who's now a huge heel.

Since his heel status has risen, a spot with other professional wrestlers smacking him on his bald head has become hugely popular as well. Popular indie wrestler and journalist Simon Miller recently called this anti-bald agenda against Ricochet. Corbin also took notice of his post and stated that all bald men should unite and help the Future of Flight.

#2. Clip goes viral of Hook vomiting in the ring during Dynamite

Hook and Samoa Joe joined forces as The Opps to take on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders on Dynamite this week. It was a hard-hitting affair with both teams dishing out punishment to each other.

The Opps ultimately took home the victory in the match. Unfortunately, one hard-to-watch moment occurred as Hook threw up in the ring. This happened during the match while he was lying flat on the ring after an ambush from the Death Riders, with a fan clip of the incident going viral.

Even though Hook was clearly not in good condition, Claudio Castagnoli would pick him up and suplex him on a steel chair.

#1. Jon Moxley's leadership sparks reaction from WWE veteran after frustrating AEW decision

Jim Ross has decided to side with Jon Moxley and his Death Riders. In a controversial decision, Moxley retained the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland after interference from The Young Bucks at Dynasty 2025.

WWE Hall of Famer, JR is famous for giving his take on all things concerning professional wrestling. He recently spoke on the latest edition of the Grilling JR podcast and stated that the faction is a good idea.

“It seems like Moxley is the maestro of this orchestra. And if that's the case, then so be it. It's gonna work out pretty well. The Death Riders is a good gimmick, it's a good idea. I like the Death Riders scenario. I like it a lot, so we’ll see how it pans out at the end of the day.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Despite all of the hate and criticism from fans, Jim Ross has backed Moxley's faction. However, during the same conversation, he also stated that he was surprised that Mox didn't drop the World Championship at AEW Dynasty.

