AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Huge Miro update, Serious accusations against Tony Khan, WWE Legend may never return because of Jon Moxley stunt

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at stories involving Miro, Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, and more.

A surprising update has emerged on Miro's possible return to WWE. A former WWE Champion might never return to AEW again due to Jon Moxley's stunt. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Surprising update on Miro's possible WWE return

Miro has officially departed from AEW and is currently a free agent. His current status has opened up speculation amongst fans on whether he could be set to return to WWE.

In a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that there is genuine interest from WWE's side to have him return. It was further noted that the deal isn't expected to happen between both parties until later this year, which means he will continue being a free agent for some time.

#4. Unfortunate news regarding Brian Cage revealed

Brian Cage has been a consistent performer on AEW TV for some time now, but a report has revealed that he has been injured. The Don Callis Family member was in line to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside partner Lance Archer.

The duo was replaced by Big Bill and Bryan Keith instead on the March 26 episode of Dynamite. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this replacement was due to Brian Cage picking up a knee injury at an independent show. He was also slated to wrestle at the Chris Bey show.

“I got an email from someone who I don’t know with a photo of Brian Cage holding his knee and said he’s wrestling Chris Masters, I don’t even know the city. I don’t know that this is true, so I probably shouldn’t be saying it, but he did miss the Chris Bey show. He was supposed to wrestle Rich Swann. And Archer and Brian Cage were, I believe, slotted for this pay-per-view [Dynasty] against The Hurt Business, and now, all of a sudden, it’s Big Bill and Bryan Keith,” Meltzer wrote. [H/T: WON]

#3. Ryan Nemeth levels serious abuse accusations against AEW and Tony Khan

Ryan Nemeth recently filed a lawsuit against CM Punk and Tony Khan a few weeks ago. The TNA star claimed that he was mentally abused by the Second City Saint, and after reporting this abuse to upper management, the company failed to take any action following his complaints.

The former AEW star wrote on his Substack page that he was offered a settlement for the abuse he had undergone while working in Tony Khan's promotion. Nemeth claimed that they would later withdraw their offer, and instead propose he sign for All Elite Wrestling once again.

#2. Former WWE star might never return to AEW due to Jon Moxley

Rob Van Dam has spoken up about Jon Moxley's recent stunt on an episode of Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence defended the World Title against Cope in a street fight match where he was suplexed on top of a wooden board with nails stuck to it.

The spot received a lot of criticism online, as the visual of Moxley getting impaled by the weapon was gruesome. Rob Van Dam has now given his opinion as well and stated that he might not be associated with the promotion anymore following the viral spot.

The ECW legend stated on his 1 of a Kind podcast that he would rather be associated with WWE instead of AEW due to stunts like this.

“That’s not wrestling to me. Obviously, it’s sacrificing a lot for the business. I mean, that could be said about it. But the more AEW has been doing stuff like that, the more personally I feel like I would rather be associated with WWE than AEW. A couple of years ago, it was like, man, they're growing, they're trying things to get up there, and then there's a feel that the inmates are running the prison." [H/T: WrestlePurists]

The former WWE Champion has wrestled for AEW a few times in the past, with his last match on Rampage in 2024.

#1. Swerve Strickland sends an unexpected message after Ricochet and Samantha Irvin get married

After years of dating and then getting engaged in 2023, Ricochet and Samantha Irvin officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Many stars congratulated the couple on their wedding, but Swerve Strickland sent a different message.

Strickland had recently been in a feud against The Future of Flight and commented on the couple's wedding on X.

The Realest stated in his tweet that if he wasn't busy with Jon Moxley on Dynamite then he would've crashed the ceremony.

