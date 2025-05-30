AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Legend takes a shot at WWE, Star calls out Samoa Joe for being disrepectful, Update on Adam Cole after brutal Dynamite spot

Welcome along to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW Roundup. Today, we've got stories involving top stars like Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Bobby Lashley, and more.

From off-screen heat to health updates, to a legend taking shots at WWE, we've got a lot of headline-worthy stories for you today, so let's get into it.

#5 AEW legend takes a massive shot at WWE for spoiling mega title match

WWE’s recent promotion of a title match that hadn’t officially been confirmed drew some criticism from AEW veteran Jeff Jarrett.

The incident occurred during the May 26 episode of RAW, where a clash between Chad Gable and El Hijo del Vikingo was advertised as being for the AAA Mega Championship. This is despite Vikingo not yet having challenged the current champion, Alberto El Patron.

Jarrett, who has deep ties in the wrestling scene, discussed the issue on his My World podcast. He didn’t mince his words, accusing WWE of "shi**ing on the core" of the Forum show, and stated, “They only bought it for the IP, they don’t care about nothing else.”

Check out his comments here:

Jarrett’s comments shed light on the difference between WWE’s commercial-driven strategies and the more relationship-focused approaches in promotions like AAA and All Elite Wrestling.

#4 AEW star calls out Samoa Joe for being "disrespectful"

Things got heated on Dynamite this week, and the conflict has seemingly spilled over onto social media.

During a World Trios Title match between The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata) and The Frat House (Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Griff Garrison), tensions started to flare before the bell even rang.

Vance was delivering a promo when Samoa Joe abruptly attacked him, cutting the segment short. After the match, Vance voiced his frustration on X (fka Twitter)

“Joe didn’t even let me finish my line. So disrespectful.” said Vance.

Joe and his team, meanwhile, had gone on to win the match and retain their title.

#3 Major health update on Adam Cole after brutal spot on AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW fans were concerned for Adam Cole following a frightening moment on this week's episode of Dynamite. Cole went through a particularly rough spot where Kyle Fletcher attempted to powerbomb him on the ring apron during their clash for the TNT Championship.

According to reports, Fletcher misjudged the distance, and Cole’s back missed the apron, with his head appearing to take the brunt of the fall. Given Cole’s long recovery from an ankle injury in 2023, speculation was rampant about a potential new injury. But these fears were removed by Bryan Alvarez, who reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Cole is okay and was not injured during the match.

#2 “I’ll be the first to admit it”- Ex-WWE employee acknowledges he misjudged Ricochet’s booking in AEW

Ricochet has been a standout figure since making his AEW debut, but not everyone saw it coming. One of those critics was former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. admitted that he initially thought Tony Khan's promotion was mishandling Ricochet.

“I didn’t think what they were trying to do with Ricochet and AEW was going to work,” said Prinze Jr.

But now, the podcast host is all in on this narcissistic heel version of Ricochet, calling him “the coolest Ricochet I’ve ever seen.”

#1 “She still looks 22”- Ex-WWE name wants to set up Bobby Lashley with famous American actress

In a lighter moment, Freddie Prinze Jr. was also back on the mic fantasizing about pairing AEW star Bobby Lashley with Hollywood actress Rachael Leigh Cook.

Praising both for their ageless looks, Prinze Jr. joked that Lashley and Cook were the real-life “Benjamin Buttons” and suggested they’d produce “the most jacked, most beautiful, most unaging kid in history.”

While the comment may have been tongue-in-cheek, Prinze Jr. quickly backtracked after realizing Lashley is married.

Meanwhile, Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are thriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion after another successful defense of their World Tag Team Titles against Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. With help from their newest member, MJF, The Hurt Syndicate retained the gold.

