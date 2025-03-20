AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Major former WWE star to retire? John Cena referenced, Jon Moxley impaled, Fan-favorite to return soon

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving John Cena, Jon Moxley, and more.

A major former WWE star has hinted at retiring soon. AEW star recently referenced a viral John Cena meme from his heel turn. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Former WWE hinted at in-ring retirement soon

Saraya has been an incredibly influential talent for women's professional wrestling, with her career trajectory and major comeback inspiring many others. While her run in AEW has been lacking at times, The Anti-Diva has still tried to make the most out of her time in the company.

After her debut in Tony Khan's promotion in 2022, Saraya would climb to the top and win the AEW Women's World Championship shortly after. However, even after her major championship win, she had one thing in mind and that was to help the women's division as much as she could, even if it meant taking major losses.

Saraya recently appeared for an interview with The Takedown on SI and stated that the end of her career is coming very soon.

“I'm letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub," Saraya said. "I want to uplift everybody. I'm not gonna be in wrestling forever. I'm coming to the end of it and it's very soon. And I don't wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

#4. Mercedes Mone references viral heel John Cena meme

John Cena recently turned to the dark side and appeared on Monday Night RAW to lash out at the fans. The Franchise Player described his relationship with the fans as exploitative and abusive throughout his 25-year career.

Everyone in the crowd at Brussels would bear the brunt of his harsh words as he went as far as to single out a young kid sporting his gear. The reaction of the young fan would go viral on social media, even becoming the subject matter for memes regarding Cena's negative attitude towards kids now.

Mercedes Mone has now echoed a similar opinion to John Cena after she defeated Billie Starkz in her title defense at Dynamite. The CEO would share an edit of herself on top of her opponent in an arrogant fashion on social media.

#3. Jon Moxley impaled on live television on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley's matches are known to be extreme. His AEW World Title defense against Adam Copeland on Dynamite this week would push those boundaries to their limit.

Both stars didn't leave any moment to make their opponent suffer and brought the intensity in their rematch. Many weapons would be involved during the bout, but a particular spot involving Cope's use of Spike would leave viewers squeamish.

The Rated-R Superstar would strike Mox with the plank of wood wrapped in steel nails, and then suplex his opponent on top of the weapon. The weapon would then get lodged into the World Champion's back, with Wheeler Yuta and AEW referee Will Turner scrambling to pull it off his skin.

#2. Jon Moxley drove 11 hours through a blizzard to reach AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is a superstar of sheer grit and dedication to his craft. He once again proved his loyalty to his work at All Elite Wrestling as he fought his way through a blizzard to reach Dynamite this week.

The Central United States had been affected by Winter Storm Nyla, with warnings being ushered from Colorado to Minnesota. The storm would subsequently make for difficult travel conditions for the stars trying to reach Nebraska, where Dynamite was held.

However, Jon Moxley would endure an 11-hour drive to reach the destination and compete in his scheduled World Title match against Adam Copeland.

#1. Major update on Eddie Kingston's AEW future after hinting at never returning

Eddie Kingston has been absent from AEW for over a year now, after suffering a tibia fracture, torn ACL, and meniscus during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence last year. He has since undergone surgery and is on his path to recovery.

During his hiatus, Kingston hinted at never returning to AEW ever again. However, according to a report from PWinsider, The Mad King is expected to be cleared for in-ring action. He has also updated fans on his condition, stating that he is feeling better every day but has been stressed out after being away from the ring for this long.

"It is getting better and better everyday. I was stressed out about dumb sh*t I can't control. So I f***** up my stomach being an a**hole, but I'm trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don't have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling."

As of now, it's unclear when Kingston would return but perhaps it's not that far away anymore.

