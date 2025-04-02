AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Paige wanted to kill herself after real-life incident; Shocking allegation against WWE legend; Britt Baker update

Welcome to the April 2, 2025 edition of AEW News and Rumor. In today's edition. In today's article, we will cover trending and important topics like what real-life incident gave Paige suicidal thoughts, a major update on Britt Baker, a shocking allegation against WWE legend, and more.

So without further ado, let's begin:

#5. Paige had suicidal thoughts after her private videos leaked

Paige (aka Saraya) recently released her autobiography, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives." The Anti-Diva deeply discussed the highs and lows of her personal and professional life in her book.

In the book, she talked about the infamous incident of her private videos being leaked in 2017. The Glampire revealed she wanted to kill herself after the incident, but her dad helped her through the tough situation.

She said, “I wanted to kill myself,” she says. “I didn’t want to be around anymore. It was like the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt as if there was no way I could recover from this — my career, my friendships, my family. I felt that everything was done. My dad has always been my biggest supporter. And I’d put them through so much. I felt like they must be gutted, that they weren’t going to forgive me. 'Hello princess,' and told me that it was absolutely normal to have s*x and nothing to be ashamed of. He made a dad joke that it might make me more famous–like Kim Kardashian.”

#4. Booker T accused of lying

Swerve Strickland and Booker T are in the middle of a nasty controversy after the former claimed on Vlad TV that WWE was unjust towards black wrestlers. He also commented on Vince McMahon using the N-word during an old Booker T and John Cena segment.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker revealed he confronted Strickland about his comments during a recent convention. He stated that DJ Vlad asked him to appear on his show, but he refused, as he didn't want to be exploited. Vlad took to X (fka Twitter) and accused Booker of lying. He shared a screenshot of the star being excited to appear on his show.

#3. Major update on Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been missing in action since November last year. Despite all the reports of her still being under contract with AEW for a long time, fans still think that she might be on her way out of the promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select recently put an end to the speculation and confirmed that The Doctor is still with AEW and will stay in the promotion for the near future.

“Despite the online speculation, we can confirm Britt Baker is still signed by AEW and will remain under contract for quite some time,” Sapp said.

#2. Mercedes Mone stole Gunther's nickname

Mercedes Mone recently did a Q&A on X. A fan asked her about WWE star Gunther. In her response tweet, she called the current World Heavyweight Champion cute.

In another one of her tweets, she jokingly referred to herself as The Ring General.

Check out the tweet below:

#1. Is AEW star Mariah May jumping ship to WWE?

Recent reports state Mariah May's AEW contract expires this summer. Word on the street is that WWE wants to sign her after her recent run. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp revealed the rumors are false.

"As I look through there, I’ll be transparent. There were so many people that were like, 'Oh, well she’s going to WWE..' And when I hit up WWE—specifically people in there—there were things thrown around like 'internal incoming list,' since she’s on it. That isn’t true. That is not a thing that exists. It’s not real."

The Glamour recently came out of a long rivalry against Toni Storm, which saw the latter having the last laugh. Their feud ended at the AEW Revolution 2025, where The Timeless One retained the AEW Women's Championship.

