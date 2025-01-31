AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Popular star NOT ring-ready, Saraya shuts down boyfriend suggestion after breakup, Chris Jericho on Britt Baker

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to be taking a look at news stories involving Chris Jericho, Saraya, and more.

Chris Jericho has responded to questions regarding a controversial female star's position in All Elite Wrestling. On the other hand, a popular AEW star has stated that he's not ring-ready anymore. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5) Danhausen stated that he's not in shape for the ring anymore

Danhausen has been absent from AEW TV for a while now and last wrestled for the company at Worlds End 2023. He competed in a Battle Royal for the opportunity to earn a shot at the TNT title. However, he was unsuccessful.

The Very Nice Very Evil star appeared in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet and discussed his absence from AEW TV for most of last year. Danhausen stated that he'd like to potentially appear once again to wrestle and maintain his body to compete regularly. He further added that because he hasn't wrestled in a while his body is not in shape to wrestle anymore.

"So I’d prefer to wrestle at least once a week, whether it be a dark match or whatever, just let me go out there for the crowd, do something. So that way, if you need before TV, I’m fine, I’m ready to go. Then it’s not like, oh sh*t I haven’t wrestled in three months, all of a sudden, I have to wrestle. I’m not in ring shape [sic] anymore. I don’t have a wrestling ring near where I live at all," said Danhausen.

#4) Saraya shuts down personal suggestions following breakup with boyfriend

Many fans had been speculating about Saraya's absence from AEW and when she would return. Reports recently emerged that her relationship with Falling in Reverse's lead singer, Ronnie Radke, had ended.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the news of her breakup and would flood her DMs on social media regarding it. The Anti-Diva recently posted pictures from her recent photoshoot on X/Twitter that would also receive huge engagement.

However, one fan would ask if she was on the lookout for a new boyfriend now that her relationship had ended. Saraya shut the suggestion down immediately with her response.

#3) Chris Jericho responds to questions regarding Britt Baker's position in AEW amid controversy

There's been a lot of talk regarding Britt Baker and whether she will ever appear on AEW TV again. Reports have emerged of Tony Khan being fed up with Baker and moving on to focus his time on other stars.

Many fans had speculated that perhaps she could be departing the Jacksonville-based promotion and returning to WWE. However, Baker's talent is still revered and a lot of people still hold her in high regard as a performer including Chris Jericho.

Speaking in an interview with The Takedown on SI, Jericho praised the former AEW Women's World Champion for her character work. He also praised her in-ring work and stated that he doesn't see her going anywhere and looks forward to seeing her return soon.

"I haven't really heard either way but I've heard that she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. One of the OGs. One of our first homegrown stars. And I think she does a great job when she's in the ring. So I don't see her leaving or going anywhere and I'm looking forward to having her come back to the show cause she has a great character and a great presence. And once again, a great fanbase within AEW and within the wrestling world," said Jericho. [From 11:18 to 11:50]

#2) Allegations against CM Punk still unresolved

CM Punk had a troubling tenure in AEW that was filled with more downs than ups. The Voice of the Voiceless was embroiled in controversies, with one of them being called out by Ryan Nemeth for his alleged ill-actions.

CM Punk had faced serious allegations from the 40-year-old star who claimed he had been threatened by the current WWE star. He would also claim to be secretly fired after he brought up these allegations with executives. The current TNA star also had to seek help for the distress caused by this situation.

He spoke to WrestleMobs about his complaints against Punk and stated that they haven't been resolved yet. However, Ryan Nemeth is confident that they will be settled soon.

"That will probably be going on for as long as things take to go on for. It is by no means resolved in any way at all, but I hope it will be someday. I'm very confident that it will be," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

#1) Kiera Hogan is close to returning soon

Kiera Hogan has been on a hiatus ever since he suffered a shoulder injury back in April 2024. She wrestled her last match on an episode of ROH against Ashley D'Amboise, and it's unconfirmed if the injury occurred during the match.

Now, a report has emerged from PWinsider regarding the AEW/ROH star's return. The report stated that Kiera Hogan is 'extremely' close to being cleared and making her return to the ring soon.

