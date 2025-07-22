  • home icon
  • AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns references WWE legend's faction, Jon Moxley banned, New Hurt Syndicate member teased?

AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns references WWE legend's faction, Jon Moxley banned, New Hurt Syndicate member teased?

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:25 GMT
Roman Reigns (left) &amp; Jon Moxley (right) [Images from WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com]
Roman Reigns (left) & Jon Moxley (right) [Images from wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we have news involving top stars like Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, and The Hurt Syndicate, among others.

The wrestling world was abuzz when the OTC referenced a WWE legend's AEW group. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley is banned from a top star's household, and The Hurt Syndicate might get a new member. All this and more as we dive into the latest news making the rounds in the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#5. Brie Bella reveals Jon Moxley's matches are banned in her house

Brie Bella revealed on a recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show that she has banned her children from watching Jon Moxley's matches due to their violent nature. The WWE Hall of Famer, who is married to AEW star Bryan Danielson, cited Moxley’s brutal in-ring style as the primary reason for her decision.

"I don’t let our kids watch anything Moxley does because I know it will be so violent,” wrote Brie [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Brie also discussed The Purveyor of Violence's recent title match against "Hangman" Adam Page, which involved barbed wire, steel chains, crushed glass, and a bed of nails. Brie also added that she told her daughter, Birdie, that the blood in wrestling is ketchup.

You can check out her comments in the video below.

#4. Cedric Alexander hints at joining The Hurt Syndicate

Cedric Alexander hinted that a reunion with his former Hurt Business teammates in AEW as part of The Hurt Syndicate might be possible. On a recent edition of Busted Open, the former WWE star said:

"It's good to get people talking [on rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate]. I'm glad people were wondering what can happen, cause that adds to the excitement of it all." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
Although Cedric is currently signed with TNA Wrestling and focused on his singles career, he acknowledged that speculation around his potential AEW debut adds excitement.

#3. Deonna Purrazzo's AEW hiatus is reportedly due to past injuries

Deonna Purrazzo, who signed a three-year deal with AEW in early 2024, will remain under contract until 2027. Despite her ongoing absence from television, new reports have suggested that injuries have delayed her appearances, leading to her exclusion from recent shows like All In: Texas.

Amid her hiatus, Purrazzo has remained active in Ring of Honor (ROH) and the independent circuit. Her most recent ROH match occurred during the June 21 tapings.

#2. Bandido is reportedly "banged up" due to heavy schedule

Bandido is reportedly “banged up” following a demanding series of matches. The ROH World Champion recently performed double duty during AEW’s marquee weekend, successfully defending his title at ROH Supercard of Honor and competing in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match the very next day. On the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:

"Bandido, I've heard, is kinda banged up, but everything he did looked great." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The luchador also appeared on the following episodes of Collision and Dynamite before flying to Mexico for two matches on consecutive nights. There, he teamed with Mistico and Atlantis Jr. in one bout and returned with Mistico for a tag victory the next night.

While the extent of his injuries hasn’t been confirmed, the toll of his schedule has raised concerns over when he will appear on All Elite Wrestling television again.

#1. Roman Reigns suddenly namedrops Chris Jericho's Learning Tree

Roman Reigns made headlines on the latest episode of WWE RAW when he unexpectedly referenced Chris Jericho's group, The Learning Tree. The mention occurred during his faceoff with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker.

The mention of Learning Tree, which includes former WWE Superstar Big Bill and Bryan Keith, quickly sparked a debate on social media. While some fans expressed shock and delight, others were eager to see if the legend would respond.

