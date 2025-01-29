AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns reveals Jon Moxley's scary habit, Shocking update on Saraya's personal life, Stars benched

Welcome to the January 29 edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. In today's iteration, we'll cover trending topics like Roman Reigns discussing Jon Moxley's scary habit and whether he's talked to his former teammate recently.

We'll briefly cover a personal update from Saraya. Furthermore, we'll talk about two AEW stars who have reportedly been benched due to an in-ring incident and a top star expressing his frustrations with AEW.

#1 Roman Reigns revealed Jon Moxley's scary habit

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley used to be part of The Shield along with Seth Rollins. The group officially disbanded in April 2019. After that, Moxley left the global juggernaut to join All Elite Wrestling, while Reigns and Rollins became top singles stars.

Speaking to CBS Sports, The Tribal Chief revealed that The One True King had a strange habit of disappearing before shows. Reigns revealed that Moxley always returned right on time for their scheduled appearances.

"He scared us a couple times, like (...) they're playing The Shield music, going through the alphabet, and I'm over here looking at Seth Rollins like, 'Uh, you know where The Fox is?,' and he's like, 'Well, The Fox is gonna fox!' But literally [whenever] it was time to take a step down those stairs, he was always there, and that's how he was, man."

Reigns called Moxley unpredictable and hoped that the AEW star changed his habit after becoming a husband and a father.

#2 Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley haven't talked in a while

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have been friends since their early days in WWE as The Shield. Even after their split, they were seemingly always on good terms.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Head of the Table revealed he hadn't spoken to The Purveyor of Violence in a while, perhaps because of their busy schedules.

"It's been a while, I haven't talked to him [Jon Moxley] in a bit. There's so many. I can't tell you I'm trying to think of the kookiest one because he has a bunch of them, but the one thing about Mox is you can't GPS him, you know what I mean? You can't be like, 'Oh, he's right here, don't worry.' We have no clue where he is, but we always knew he would be there."

#3 Saraya is seemingly taking a break from relationships

AEW star Saraya was in a relationship with the lead vocalist of Falling in Reverse, Ronnie Radke. They reportedly parted ways a few weeks ago. A fan on X/Twitter recently asked her if she was looking for a new partner. The Glampire replied that she was currently not interested in getting back into the dating scene.

The former Paige also revealed that she had been getting creepy texts from strangers ever since her breakup. She is currently on hiatus from the ring as she's focusing on her Hollywood career.

#4 AEW has reportedly benched Dralistico and Rush

Rush and Dralistico have been missing from action for a while. Wrestling Observer Radio recently revealed the reason behind their absence, reporting that the La Faccion Ingobernables members have been benched for some time.

On the November 15, 2024, edition of Rampage, Rush and The Beast Mortos defeated Alec Price and former MLW star Richard Holliday. After the bout, Dralistico allegedly launched an unplanned attack on Holliday, who had suffered a legitimate injury during the match.

AEW officials and higher-ups were reportedly not happy with the incident, and they benched Rush and Dralistico. However, Mortos has been active in All Elite Wrestling and ROH.

#5 PAC said he loathes AEW'S culture

Renee Paquette recently interviewed Jon Moxley and his Death Riders on the Close Up podcast. During the chat, Paquette asked PAC what motivated him to join Moxley's group.

The AEW World Trios Champion said he hated the Jacksonville-based promotion and the people who worked in the company. He claimed the company's locker room was full of tricksters and deceivers.

"I'll be honest Renee, I've been here since the year dot and I've always hated this place. AEW never became what it was supposed to be. I hate the management, I hate the locker room and most of all I loathe the culture. Some of them reward the manipulative and embolden those without shame. Bluffers, blaggers, and slimy little rats run amok. You know who you are."

PAC added that Death Riders were the only ones who cared enough to challenge the status quo and fight for the improvement and growth of the Jacksonville-based company.

