AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Rusev & Lana were NEVER divorced, Top star escapes career-changing injury, Cody Rhodes gets mocked

Welcome to another edition of SportsKeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to take a look at news stories involving Rusev, Lana, Cody Rhodes, and more.

New details have emerged regarding Rusev and Lana getting back together. A top AEW star has fired shots at Cody Rhodes after suffering an injury at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Sensational new details emerged on Rusev and Lana getting back together

Rusev (aka Miro) and Lana have been one of the most adored couples in professional wrestling since getting married in 2016. The two worked together in AEW in a storyline with Andrade before exiting the company.

Both of them had been reported to be separated in late 2023, but it seems that wasn't the case. Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reported that the couple recently renewed their wedding vows and had never gotten divorced in the first place.

Their split had allegedly been a publicity stunt to generate more interest around their ongoing storyline over in AEW. However, Tony Khan didn't want to move in that direction, which turned out to be a point of contention for both parties. It seems that this was one of the reasons that led to the couple leaving the promotion.

#3. Will Ospreay reportedly escaped life-altering injury at Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 featured a thrilling encounter between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match. The two stars had been feuding for a long time and it all came to a head in an intense battle that saw each star try and put the other one out for good.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Will Ospreay escaped a serious injury during this match. The Aerial Assasin had an awkward landing on his hip during the bout, which caused him to limp after the match was finished. However, he thankfully avoided suffering a broken hip during the landing.

"Ospreay landed right on his hip and was limping badly after the match. As best we can tell, neither he nor Fletcher were hurt seriously. But he’s very lucky he didn’t break a hip. The key is that the guy has a potential great career ahead of him, but the wrong injury that hurts his athletic ability will rob him of the special in-ring gift he has."

Will Ospreay went on to finish the match on top and finally put an end to his long-running feud with Kyle Fletcher.

#2. Top AEW star fired shots at Cody Rhodes after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 injury

Earlier this month, the pro wrestling world was shocked to its core after John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes, along with Travis Scott and The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The vicious attack from the trio saw Rhodes suffering a busted eardrum and a black eye.

Ricochet spoke about the shocking segment in an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely. The Future of Flight stated that The American Nightmare got what he deserved for using foul language, referring to the moment the latter dropped an F-bomb against The Rock. He also added that nothing like that could happen to him because he was too strong.

"No, no. That’s Cody. He got what he deserved - got smacked in the face. You go out there, and you want to taunt and scream profanities in people’s faces, they say ‘F you,’ and you’re going to get smacked. And that’s what happened. He had his hand down, head down - smacked him. Keep talking. Ain’t going to happen to me, though. I’m going to be the one doing the smacking,” Ricochet said. [H/T - RingSideNews]

While we're not sure what would happen if Ricochet were in Cody's spot, the latter is looking for revenge the next time he comes face-to-face against John Cena.

#1. Mercedes Mone made a blockbuster debut outside AEW

Mercedes Mone is on top of her game as she revels in success as a triple champion. The CEO has successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship against several challengers, including Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, and most recently, Momo Watanabe at Revolution.

The former WWE star recently made her debut for House of Glory after being announced for a match. Mone showed up at HOG City of Dreamz to take on Indi Hartwell for the first time.

After an impressive showing from both stars, the match came to a close after Mercedes Mone tapped Hartwell out with her submission move.

It remains to be seen what is next for Mone, who seems to be enjoying things going her way in AEW and proudly flaunts her status as a triple champion currently.

