AEW News & Rumor Roundup - The Rock gets called out, Big update on Bray Wyatt's status, Star signs 5-year contract extension (October 13th, 2021)

On today's AEW News & Rumor roundup, we've picked out the most talked-about stories from in and around All Elite Wrestling.

An AEW star called out The Rock for a match after The Great One surprised his fans by rapping for the first time.

We also have an important update on Bray Wyatt's status amid wide speculation of his next destination in professional wrestling.

One of AEW's earliest signings also extended his contract by five years. Meanwhile, a recently-signed AEW talent opened up about his past issues with Mark Henry.

That's the gist of what to expect in today's lineup of stories. Without any further delay, here is the latest AEW News & Rumor Roundup:

#5. AEW's Max Caster challenges The Rock

The Rock dropped some bars for the first time as part of rapper Tech N9ne's song 'Face Off,' and the single has topped several music charts worldwide.

The quality of Rock's verse also pleasantly surprised people, including Max Caster. The latter appeared on a 'Platinum Max Monday' segment on TMZ Sports with Mike J. Babcock and Mojo Rawley.

Caster dropped a freestyle verse during the show. The Acclaimed member dissed The Rock's rap and invited the former WWE Champion to show up on Dynamite.

Here's an excerpt from Max Caster's verse and challenge:

"Yo what up to The Rock, yeah I heard your rap song, why you all up in my lane when Dwayne's Johnson is that long? Flow's weak but the lack's strong, when the track's on, you just can't act on, yo come to Dynamite we can get this match on, yo."

While The Rock is yet to respond to Max Caster's freestyle, Dwayne Johnson is highly unlikely to appear on AEW programming due to his affiliation with Vince McMahon's WWE.

However, in a dream-like scenario, Caster vs. The Rock would be a thoroughly enjoyable program. What do you think?

