AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan loses ANOTHER star, Update on serious charges against fired name, Spoiler on Cody Rhodes' WWE future?

Welcome to the March 5 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we'll briefly discuss some trending and important topics, like a star leaving the Tony Khan-led promotion and an update on a fired talent facing charges in court.

We will also look at a potential spoiler on Cody Rhodes' future in WWE and more. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#5 Zak Knight has left AEW

PWInsider recently revealed that Zak Knight departed AEW after his contract with the company expired. It is unknown if he's negotiating a new deal with the company or has decided to explore the free agent market.

Knight made his AEW debut in November 2022 but started wrestling for the Tony Khan-led promotion in December 2023. He was a member of The Outcasts, led by his sister Saraya.

#4 Dustin Rhodes warns Cody Rhodes' attackers, shares a potential spoiler

Cody Rhodes refused to sell his "soul" to The Rock at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. As a result, he was brutalized on the show. After John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday, he turned heel and combined forces with The Final Boss.

Cena, Rocky, and Travis Scott mauled The American Nightmare in the middle of the ring until he started bleeding. On X/Twitter, Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes, slammed the attackers for their actions.

The Natural recently warned the heels to watch their backs and speculated that the Undisputed WWE Champion was returning to avenge the beatdown.

#3 Bear Boulder wants the court to dismiss charges against him

In February 2025, AEW released one-half of the Iron Savages, Bear Boulder, after he was arrested for battery by strangulation on January 13. PWInsider recently reported that the 34-year-old who is known as Thomas 'Tommy' Wansaw outside the ring has requested the State Attorney's Office of Orange County, Florida, to dismiss the charges against him.

"I am by the execution of this document, advising the State Attorney's Office, Orange County, Florida that I do not desire the case to be prosecuted further and request the charges be dismissed," the complainant requested.

#2 MJF boasts about his AEW paycheck

MJF's previous AEW contract expired last year. WWE and All Elite Wrestling were seemingly in a bidding war to acquire The Wolf of Wrestling's services. The former World Champion ultimately chose to stay with the Jacksonville-based company.

Recently, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a guest on the SI Media podcast, where he was asked to address the rumors surrounding his current income. In response, he boasted about his paycheck and even insinuated that he was making more than $15 million.

“The response would be none of your business. What I will tell you is, the amount of money that I get, by the time it is over, far surpasses $15 million. I am making top-guy money, whether it be an All Elite Wrestling contract or [a] WWE contract. I am 28 years old. Every single top act in professional wrestling, besides me, is either in their late 30s, late 40s, or early 50s. For the people who are panicked, ‘Oh my gosh, am I ever going to get to see MJF outside of All Elite Wrestling? Am I ever going to get to see MJF in this place or that place?’ The reason I was paid top dollar is because I’m a generational talent," said MJF.

#1 MJF on John Cena's heel turn

John Cena embraced the dark side and attacked Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. In an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, MJF said he watched the WWE Premium Live Event and was thrilled to see Cena turn heel.

"I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don’t (...) let me put it this way: Yes, I was watching it [WWE Elimination Chamber]. I was watching it live. It was an awesome moment [John Cena’s heel turn], and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was. Point blank, end of discussion," MJF said.

The Salt of the Earth seemingly idolizes Big Match John and is a fan of his work. They met during the Iron Claw premiere in December 2023. Cena believes that MJF is a great wrestler.

